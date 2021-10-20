9/30/2021 – 10/10/2021
Matthew J. Arkins, 51, Malicious Injury by Placing Debris on Public or Private Property, $209.50
Aaron J. Belchere, 40, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
John Michael Brown, 39, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
John Michael Brown, 39, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Samantha Jean Buzbee, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Thomas K. Cadd, 63, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $303;
Cynthia Lorraine Chmiel, 51, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Austin Alexander Dubie, 25, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jeffrey Curtis Gibson, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Mary Ellen Jensen, 40, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Leonard Kelso, 45, Telephone-Repeated Calls with or without Conversation that Disturbs the Peace or Privacy of Another, $200, 45 Days Jail Time, 8 Days Credit Time;
Todd Wirth Mowbray, 71, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $100.50;
Rochelle Sheri Nicolson, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Jonathan L. Rich, 46, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Beverly G. Sanders, 65, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Roy M. Schumacher, 63, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Habukkuk Thompkins, 20, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Habukkuk Thompkins, 20, Operating Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Daniel B. Turner, 42, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Speeding:
Leesa Marie Abston, 27, $155; Don Alan Biava, 57, $90; Mark Robert Evavold, 59, $90; Zachary Monroe Greenwood, 33, $90; Marvin Andre Hairston, 55, $155; Brenden John Harvester, 37, $188.50; Dallas Ernest Henry, 63, $90; Jason Ryan Jerke, 19, $90; Ryder Joseph Konen, 18, $90; Jay Mikel Kurtz, 37, $155; Timothy F. Lusk, 61, $155; Dana Christopher Martin, 61, $90; Randy Clark McCauley, 66, $93; Mckenzie Elizabeth Murphy, 29, $155; Gary Neale Patchen, 56, $90; Nicholas Adam Sabota, 43, $90; Lane Drexel Schilling, 21, $90; Caitlin Rose Walgren, 23, $90; Joseph David West, 23, $90; Cody Richard Winkles, 32, $158; Dan E. Woodruff, 56, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Shawn J. Phillips, $5,296.51, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Oct. 6, 2021.
Divorces:
-Lisa F. Dreadfulwater vs. Bradley C. Dreadfulwater, Oct. 6, 2021.
-Heather J. Hensler vs. Thomas P. Hensler II, Oct. 7, 2021.
Marriages:
-Kayla Kathleen Rehder of Cottonwood, Idaho and Patrick Gregory Schumacher, of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Nancy Marie Bearden of Grangeville, Idaho and Dustin Morris Hawkins, of SanTan Valley, Arizona.
-Jeni Maria Freeman and Leander Scott Hawkins, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
