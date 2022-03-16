Feb. 24 – March 6, 2022
Danny D. Booze, 25, disturbing the peace, $330;
George Alan Brewer, 73, vehicle registration-fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Evan Wallace Eckman, 29, battery, witness-preventing or intimidating witness from testifying in civil case, jail time 60 days (55 suspended, credit time 5 days), supervised probation 12 months, $400;
Peter Jay Lujan, 37, operate a vehicle without a current or valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, $439;
John J. McCauley, Jr., 59, driving inattentive or careless, $457.50;
Gage Ashton Smith, 18, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, false information provided to an officer, government agencies or specified professionals, jail time 10 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $400;
Tyrel Ray Stamper, 41, fish without a license, $190;
Kelly E. VanOstrand, 44, no contact order violation, jail time 29 days (credit time 19 days) $187.50.
Speeding:
Matthew Morris Hanson, 47, $158;
Tomie Haven Moody-St Clair, 19, $90;
Joshua Lee Satter, 33, $93;
Daniel Hart Sutherland, 55, $93.
Civil Dispositions:
Chaise Farris vs. LVNV Funding, LLC, $1,161.06, in favor of LVNV Funding, LLC on March 3, 2022.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Maria Minear, $875.16, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on March 3, 2022.
Anita Mae Johnson vs. LVNV Funding, LLC, $1,554.80, in favor of LVNV Funding, LLC on March 3, 2022.
Daniel Johnston vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $2,988.71, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on March 3, 2022.
Danica Hart vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $1,049.91, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on March 3, 2022.
Chapman Financial Services vs. Roberto J. Hernandez, $1,607.65, in favor of Chapman Financial Services on March 3, 2022.
Gem Builders Supply vs. Peeples Geological Consulting, $1,403.21, in favor of Gem Builders Supply on March 3, 2022.
