District Court Records, March 3-22, 2020
Matthew D. Chew, 40, Fail to Stop at Checking Station, $279.00;
Juan Jose Davilia-Varela, 44, Motor Carrier Over-Length, $279.00;
William J. Wimer, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 Unlawful to Purchase or Consume, $487.50;
Michael J. Schwartz, 18, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300.00.
Speeding: Gordon Earl Beck, 62, $90; Jacob Timothy Carder, $138.00; Hope J. Crowell, 24, $90; Quinn Jordan Fillmore, 25, $90; Noe Sanchez Gonzales, 21, $90; W. G. Harding, $158.00; Naomi S. Jaeger, 45, $90; Dylan Emmett Jameson, 27, $90; Theresa Marie Jeske, 34, $90; Dean Alan Johnson, 66, $93; Devon William Means, 25, $90; Rachel M. Zimmerman, 42, $93.
Civil Dispositions:
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC VS. Todd Booze, $2,684.51, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, March 16, 2020.
Divorces:
Janette Kyle VS. Larry William Kyle, March 19, 2020.
