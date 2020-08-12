7/30/2020 TO 8/9/2020
Sean M. Ackerman, 24, Domestic Battery, $215.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
David E. Anderson, 64, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Richard L. Bolin, 65, Fish-Exceed any Established Bag Limit by One Fish, $136;
Israel Erivez, 59, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Jessica L. Evenson, 35, Fish-Used Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139;
Curtis W. Exley, 66, Fish-Exceed any Established Bag Limit by One Fish, $136;
Douglas Joe Gabica, 58, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
George W. Garrett, 54, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Juan Carlos Gastelum, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Edwin Hagen, 66, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Robert Rex Almond B. Hale, 46, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kasper A. Harvey, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kasper A. Harvey, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Delta M. Heidelberger, 36, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Delta M. Heidelberger, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Delta M. Heidelberger, 36, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Lucas John Hicks, 38, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Matthew Hollon, 64, Operating Vehicle without a Current Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Vino M. Hutchison, 22, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Walker Jay Elmer Jenkin, 25, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
David Andrew Johnson, 43, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Levi J. Jones, 19, Motorcycle Endorsement Violation, $67;
Levi J. Jones, 19, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Max Richard Jones, 32, Fish-Take with Illegal Gear, (Net, Spear, Artificial Light, Etc.), $350;
Christine Marie Kalt, 47, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Ben Alan Koellermeier, 43, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jaylen Dean Laforge, 20, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Ashley M. Lahaie, 29, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Josiah Mikhail Lujan, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Joseph Allen Macha, 55, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Dylan Hunter Mangum, 23, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
McKell McDougal, 17, Driving-Following too Closely, $93;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Austin C. Mendenhall, 27, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Brock J. Miller, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Brock J. Miller, 20, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Pebbles Mills, 35, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Tyler Clinton Moore, 63, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Kyle R. Morgan, 32, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $72;
Mandy Lynne Mossman, 51, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Nathaniel Jesse Munn, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
David W. Nichols, 37, Operating Motor Vehicle with Idaho Suspension/Revocation on Valid out-of-state License, $156.50;
David Masterman Parry, 40, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Latisha Belin Peltier, 49, Operating Vehicle without Invalid or License or Proper Endorsements, $615;
John Alexander Pennington, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Joshua J. Pluid, 24, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139;
Anastacia S. Preston, 23, Failure to License Dog, $72;
Anastacia S. Preston, 23, Operation of Dog Kennel without License, $72;
Jose M. Reyes Delgado, 32, Failure to Display Plates or Stickers, $67;
Michael G. Roberts, 25, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Clayton Robertson, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Clayton Robertson, Failure to Carry Vehicle Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Forrest Kimzey H. Robinson, 37, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Mark A. Scheuerman, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Mark A. Scheuerman, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Samantha Lee Schmaus, 42, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Samantha Lee Schmaus, 42, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Samnatha Lee Schmaus, 42, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Sandra M. Schmaus, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Sandra M. Schmaus, 42, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
George F. Schramm, 66, Parking or Stopping Violations on a Two-Way Highway, $46.50;
Tristan C. Scott, 19, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Christopher Allen Seward, 38, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Christopher Allen Seward, 38, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Dustin Sherrer, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Dustin Sherrer, 24, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Kimberly Shryock, 38, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Kimberly Shryock, 38, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Steven Daniel Sickels, 48, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Alec Nikko Silva, 26, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Bradley W. Smith, 56, Fishing without License, $194;
Robert Howard Smith, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Robert Howard Smith, 50, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Roger Allen Snow, 65, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Xavier A. Soto, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Rosella A. Spencer, 48, Operating Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Michael A. St. Louis, 37, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Lawrence W. Stippich, 51, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Samuel David Sturmer, 20, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Kevin Dale Thompson, 37, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Reuben C. Vessey, 54, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Speeding: Alexander Barnia, 29, $155; Anthony George Breault, 52, $90; Kylie Michele Chalfa, 49, $155; Thomas M. Drewien, 75, $93; Juan Carlos Gastelum, 21, $90; Frank George Gomez, 54, $90; Asia Michelle Grant, 40, $158; Robert Lynn Gray, 52, $90; Alissa Kay Grossman, 17, $90; Jenna Rae Gust, 26, $90; Kevin Andrew Hallman, 42, $90; Ryan Taylor Hamilton, 30, $90; Nicolas U. Hendrickson, 40, $158; Crystal Dawn S. Henington, 38, $90; Dallin R. Henry, 20, $90; Bilal Shaikh Husain, 25, $90; Vino M. Hutchison, 22, $155; Walker Jay Elmer Jenkin, 25, $90; Joshua L. Jones, 33, $155; Jeffrey Paul Ludwigson, 68, $93; Dylan Hunter Mangum, 23, $90; Matthew Chase Manteuffel, 27, $90; Christopher Andrew Martz, 32, $90; Davis D. McElroy, 18, $93; Scott M. Miller, 57, $155; Viviana Najar, 24, $155; Burtrand Aronsonfrederick Paulie, 43, $155; Latisha Belin Peltier, 49, $180; John Alexander Pennington, 34, $90; Seth K. Peterson, 29, $90; Phanida Pfingsten, 36, $90; Shane V. Poxleitner, 33, $155; Robert Daniel Pungello, 27, $90; Jerry Dean Ratzlaff, 56, $155; Travis Michael Raymond, 25, $155; Teri Renee, 46, $90; Cameron Charles Sams, 19, $90; John Rogers Showalter, 20, $90; Alec Nikko Silva, 26, $155; Kodi W. Smith, 20, $90; Kenneth Michael Smoke, 27, $155; Daniel Starr Spivey 23, $155; Craig Mark Stansfield, 44, $90; Johnny Jay Valov, 67, $90; Kiefer Jordan Williams, 28, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC vs. Robert Mason and Pamela Richards, $7,835.59, in favor of Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC., Aug. 4, 2020.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. vs. David L. Pattan, $1,322.22, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., Aug. 4, 2020.
