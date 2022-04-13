March 24 – April 3, 2022
Kevyn C. Alexander, 33, operate a vehicle without a current or valid driver’s license, $307.50;
Andrew Mcgehee Cage, 52, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Trace T. Chandler, 15, vehicle equipment-fender, cover and mudflaps violation, fail to register vehicle annually, $140;
Kenneth Robert Decker, 32, driving without privileges, driving-passing limitations on driving left of center of highway, $412.50;
Harley D. Jordan, 28, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, vehicle registration-fail to secure registration, $198.50;
Kristen N. Nelson, 48, dogs, cats, animals running at large, $75;
Chance E. Painter, 26, fail to attach identification tags to traps, $72;
Charles Clarence Phillips, 55, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Shena R. Pullen, 37, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Jacee R. Rapke, 27, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Dustin Shaw, operate a vehicle without a current or valid driver’s license, $307.50;
Harrison Patrick Smith, 25, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Kyle Isaac Stokes, 30, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Victoria L. Swanson, 48, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102.
Speeding:
Morgan Nikole Boyll, 19, $155; Adam Trevon Branstetter, 33, $90; Brandon B. Bullock, 15, $155; Linda Lee Cooper, 71, $90;
Jody Lee Keller, 54, $93;
Jesse Lenz, 51, $90;
Lane L. Lustig, 15, $155;
William Bruce Mann, 61, $155; Peyton Stewart Orr, 21, $90;
Jose Brandon Ortiz, 26, $93;
Tyson Anthony Ruffing, 28, $93; Dustin Shaw, $155;
Heather Anne Zink, 39, $93.
Civil Dispositions:
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Susan M. Corbin, $4,054.24, in favor of Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC and Eleanor I. Tami (Attorney of Record) on March 29, 2022.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Scott R. Cook, $12,984.18, in favor of Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC on March 30, 2022.
Divorces:
Jaycie L. Aronson vs. Jonathan R. Aronson, petition granted on April 1, 2022.
