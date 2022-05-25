May 5 – May 15, 2022
Quam Michael Gerolyn Anderson, 28, battery jail time 30 days (credit time 14 days), $157.50;
Adria Lillian Armstrong, 38, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Elisha Raul Cerecero, 17, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Sherri R. Dewey, 61, assault-threat to do violence with act to create fear it is imminent, jail time 90 days (suspended 81 days, 9 credit days), supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Andrew Charles Horodyski, 38, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Jaspen Ray Johnson, 41, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Reece Patrick Jones, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Bernabe Antelmo Juarez Martinez, 43, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Jillian Faith Lux, 18, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Ashlie N. Matalamaki, 37, operating a vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $232.50;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Cash Hunter Rubelt, 18, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Jeffree Ryne Simmons, 39, controlled substance-possession of (FEL), jail time 4 years (determinate time 2 years, indeterminate time 2 years, credit time 7 days), felony probation 3 years, $385.50;
Justice Tanner Socolofsky, 23, operate a vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
John Richard Tamagni, 36, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Trina Louise Thornton, 52, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Bruck H. Turdy, 41, fishing-use barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Donald Robert Wadleigh, 54, driving-passing on crest of grade or curve, $90;
Caleb D. Warden, 16, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400.
Speeding:
Jay R. Clark, 44, $93;
Zachary James Delacerda, 21, $90;
Shelly A. Dempsey, 54, $90;
Anthony Glen Evans, 58, $93;
Anthony John Germonti, 54, $158;
Mary Jewel Hather, 22, $90;
Brenna Michaele Hopkins, 26, $90;
Andrew Charles Horodyski, 38, $90;
Christopher Allan Lofgren, 38, $90;
Virginia Lopez, 57, $90;
Gerald Patrick Oetzel, 27, $90;
Timothy L. Rooscuberg, 62, $90;
Yadira Dm Sandoval, 26, $93;
Asa Jay Donavon Speer, 23, $90;
Derik Chancellor Straw, 30, $155;
Tyson Lee Stuber, 47, $90;
Helen Ann Washburn, 71, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Ellen Anderson vs. City of Stites, $3,738.92, in favor of City of Stites on May 6, 2022.
Action Collection Service, Inc. vs. James T. Bayes, $14,917.60, in favor of Action Collection Service, Inc. on May 13, 2022.
Marriages:
Breana Davis-Willis and Chad Fuller, both of Stites, Idaho.
Kayla Ann Creutzberg and Preston Johnson, both of Lewiston, Idaho.
Kayla Elizabeth Schumacher and Tanner Jordan Ross, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
