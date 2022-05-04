April 14 – April 24, 2022
Darci L. Baldwin, 31, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 4 years (determinate time 2 years, indeterminate time 2 years, credit time 90 days), felony probation 3 years, $582.50;
Darci L. Baldwin, 31, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 90 days, credit time 90 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, felony probation 2 years, $850;
Cheryl L. Bolden, 78, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended) supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Cheryl L. Bolden, 78, driving-passing limitation on driving left of center of highway, $90;
Darrel Dwayne Bruce, 50, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 3 years (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 60 days), felony probation 3 years, $382.50;
Candida A. Desouza, 50, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Levi R. Dix, 24, controlled substance-possession of, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 1 day (credit time 1 day), $703;
Nicholas Paul Dreyer, 44, lights-vehicle required stop lamp and red signal device violation, $67;
Austin Edward Dyches, 20, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
David M. Eynon, 44, lights-vehicle tail lamp violation of requirements, $70;
Sarkisan G. Farnham, 45, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Dean Alan Field, 60, vehicle license plates required, $67;
Flores Ausencio, 31, operate a vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $166;
Daniel Frost, 51, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Robert L. Gregg, 54, driving under the influence, driver’s license suspended for 6 months, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Stan D. Haynes, 64, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, operate motor vehicle with out-of-state license suspension, fail to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, $355;
Emily Lucille Flug, 26, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 3 years (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 29 days), felony probation 3 years, $382.50;
Reubon Jay Minear, 16, tobacco or electronic cigarettes-unlawful for minor to possess, receive, purchase, use or consume, $74;
Gregory Joseph Nentwig, 55, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, failure to appear for misdemeanor citation, $500;
Bradley David Olson, 51, operate a vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50;
Wiley Thomas Ordemann, 21, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Norma Mejia Perez, 33, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Richard L. Radar, 64, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Lauren Reuarin, 30, controlled substance-possession of, $400;
Jamie L. Russell, 66, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Isaac Holland Rutt, 20, alcoholic beverage under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Casey Aaron Schroder, 25, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Matthew John Seubert, 19, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $102;
Daniel Ryan Steadman, 22, driving inattentive or careless, $400;
Ethan Nmn Tassel, 28, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 3 years (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months), $285.50;
Keegan Marcus Taylor, 20, fishing-use barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Levi Jacob Wilson, 32, false information provided to an officer, government agencies or specified professionals, jail time 7 days (credit time 7 days), $200.
Speeding:
Michaela Dale Bovey, 61, $90;
Trent Robert Brown, 20, $90;
Monty Keith Brubaker, 21, $90;
Christin Ann Burrow, 49, $165.50;
Stephanie L. Cove, 54, $93;
Jarred Markus Dupuis, 25, $90;
Eric David Field, 48, $90;
Will Thomas Finney, 18, $90;
Tate Fisher, 22, $93;
Kayla M. Hescock, 31, $90;
Chad Edward Horn, 48, $90;
Jesse Warren Landis, 47, $158;
Cody Richard Lopeman, 16, $155;
Jasmin Asyadet Maldonado, 21, $90;
Jeremy Steven Miller, 44, $155;
Kamryn Claire Orr, 19, $155;
Cody James Owen, 25, $155;
Isaac Holland Rutt, 20, $90;
Ben James Sherry, 22, $90;
Justin Taylor Skaar, 38, $90;
Lisa Marie Thompson, 34, $90;
Daniel J. Trankle, 65, $90;
Matt Clark Vanderyacht, 66, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Tina Anderson vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $1,301.52, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 14, 2022.
Janice M. Jones vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $5,130.90, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 14, 2022.
Cavalry Spv I LLC As Assignee Of Citibank NA vs. Arron Macmenamin, $3,456.46, in favor of Cavalry Spv I LLC As Assignee Of Citibank NA on April 15, 2022.
Catherine Cross vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $1,101.89, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 15, 2022.
Debbie Doty vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc., $2,647.26, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on April 15.
Catherine Cross vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $1,557.21, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 15, 2022.
Jessica Gwaltney vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $7,691.69, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 15, 2022.
Cavalry Spv I LLC As Assignee Of Citibank NA vs. Lynda James, $6,359.55, in favor of Cavalry Spv I LLC As Assignee Of Citibank NA on April 15, 2022.
Chapman Financial Services vs. Delbert A Kolb, $3,909.23, in favor of Chapman Financial Services on April 15, 2022.
Jerame Lee vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc., $911.20, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on April 15, 2022.
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Ricky Stow, $2,106.86, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on April 19, 2022.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Charles Bruce Peeples, $23,207.98, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on April 21, 2022.
Divorces:
Brenda Heckman vs. Dean Heckman, petition granted on April 14, 2022.
Devin B. Kirsch vs. Tiffany M. Kirsch, default judgment on April 19, 2022.
Marriages:
Jodi Danielle Kaschmitter and Silus Zephaniah Whitly, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
Cassidy Grace Stubbers and Joshua Michael Eising, both of Watford City, N.D.
