10/29/2020 TO 11/8/2020
Melissa Michelle Bailey, 40, Turning left and Failing to Yield Right of Way, $90;
Rock Bass, 57, Driving Under the Influence, $865, 180 Days Jail Time, 179 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 180 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Rock Bass, 57, Reckless Driving, $657.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 89 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time;
Katie Nicole Benson, 23, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Katie Nicole Benson, 23, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Joey L. Charlton, 15, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use Possess, Receive, Purchase, or Consume, $74;
Vincent Joseph Curley, 40, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Daniel J. Flores, 31, Petit Theft, $1,157.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 145 Days Jail Suspended, 35 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel J. Flores, 31, Unlawful Entry, $1,172.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 145 Days Jail Suspended, 35 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Bethany Marie Fuller, 19, Driving at a Speed Greater Than Reasonable and Prudent, $90;
Richard D. German, 53, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Darius H. Ghaderpanah, 41, Driving Under the Influence, $875, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Bryan Gomez Cornejo, 17, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Lincoln Lee Herget, 35, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Randy S. Hiatt, 62, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Eric Michael Hickman, 38, Disturbing the Peace, $300, 11 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time;
Brigg K. Layton, 27, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Brigg K. Layton, 27, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Justin Daniel Mitchem, 23, Violation of Restricted Driver’s License, $101;
Allen Van Nguyen, 44, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station, $276;
David W. Nicoles, 37, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
David W. Nicoles, 37, Operating Vehicle without License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Ryan L. Pollock, 40, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Chance Alexander Ratcliff, 29, Hunt Migratory Game Birds without Validated License, $139;
Jonah F. Revere, 16, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Genero Anthony Rosciti, 26, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Genero Anthony Rosciti, 26, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Logan Tod Scott, 24, Contempt of Criminal Court, $250;
Joshua J. Smith, 43, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Michael H. Stickles, 60, Trap or Take or Have in Possession Animals or Pelts in Violation of Title or Commission Rules, $190;
Elliot B. Wharton, 40, Hunt-Failure to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animals, $136;
Richard E. Wich, 53, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Mollie A. Wilson, 22, Alcoholic Beverage-Unlawful Transportation by Passenger, $102;
Speeding:
Phillip Adam Crawford, 44, $90; James D. Forsmann, 50, $93; Rafael J. Garcia, 20, $90; Nicholas J. Kaschmitter, 39, $90; Nathan Drake King, 40, $90; Hunter Lee Leal, 18, $90; Brennan Frank Meyer, 23, $90; Christian R. Mickelson, 56, $155; Gryn B. Newsom, 18, $90; Todd D. Ott, 22, $90; Amanda Elizabeth Schroeder, 23, $155; Mia Kay Sonneck, 53, $90; Savanna Lee Trueblood, 34, $90; Qian Wang, 53, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Ted and Wendy Lindsley vs. Paul Bell and Prairie Construction, LLC, $7,534.33, in favor of Ted and Wendy Lindsley, Nov. 2, 2020.
Divorces:
-Marilyn Blankenship vs. Karl Blankenship, Oct. 30, 2020.
-Laura Lee Morishita vs. Corey T. Morishita, Nov. 3, 2020.
-Coleman Dean Turner vs. Janet Lee Turner, Nov. 6, 2020.
-Polly Mozingo vs. James M. Mozingo, Nov. 6, 2020.
