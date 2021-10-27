District Court image

10/7/2021 – 10/17/2021

Beiley T. Cregger, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;

Roy M. Schumacher, 63, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;

Richard Alan Tieman, 76, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;

Speeding:

Mark Robert Evavold, 59, $90; Braedyn Jerome Graham, 18, $155; Brooklyn Thomas Hudson, 37, $90; Jason Ryan Jerke, 19, $90; Isaac Makaio K. Manewa, 43, $155; Ronald Victor Peterson, 64, $90;

Civil Dispositions:

-Bank of America, N.A. vs. Jessica Gwaltney, $4,053.63, in favor of Bank of America N.A., Oct. 14, 2021.

-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc. vs. Kristofer Kory McMillan, $1,731.70, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., Oct. 14, 2021.

Divorces:

-Misti R. Goodwin vs. Zachery J. Goodwin, Oct. 14, 2021.

-Heather J. Hensler vs. Thomas P. Hensler II., Oct. 7, 2021.

-Janell Arnzen vs. Gerald Arnzen, Oct. 14, 2021.

