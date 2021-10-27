10/7/2021 – 10/17/2021
Beiley T. Cregger, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Roy M. Schumacher, 63, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Richard Alan Tieman, 76, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Speeding:
Mark Robert Evavold, 59, $90; Braedyn Jerome Graham, 18, $155; Brooklyn Thomas Hudson, 37, $90; Jason Ryan Jerke, 19, $90; Isaac Makaio K. Manewa, 43, $155; Ronald Victor Peterson, 64, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Bank of America, N.A. vs. Jessica Gwaltney, $4,053.63, in favor of Bank of America N.A., Oct. 14, 2021.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc. vs. Kristofer Kory McMillan, $1,731.70, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., Oct. 14, 2021.
Divorces:
-Misti R. Goodwin vs. Zachery J. Goodwin, Oct. 14, 2021.
-Heather J. Hensler vs. Thomas P. Hensler II., Oct. 7, 2021.
-Janell Arnzen vs. Gerald Arnzen, Oct. 14, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.