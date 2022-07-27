July 7 – July 17, 2022
Gerald Vernon Calhoun, 32, lewd conduct with child under 16 (FEL), jail time 10 years (determinate time 5 years, indeterminate 5 years, credit time 4 days, concurrent with other case, $425.50;
Cole Riley Carter, 21, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Seth Chandler, 22, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Kelly J. Cox, 60, fish with hooks larger than allowed, $139;
Zachary James Dumars, 29, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Zachary James Dumars, 29, fail to obey traffic control device, $90;
Chris S. Eggleston, 42, failure to remove black bear bait or containers within required time, $428.
Benjamin Ryan Firgens, 35, failure to provide proof of vehicle insurance, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $232.50;
Emily Grace Govan, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Steven R. Grim, 79, driving under the influence, jail time 90 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Canyon Taj Harper, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
John Thomas Hayford, 70, driving inattentive and careless, $203;
Donavin Allen Holden, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Chance T. Hunter, 26, driving reckless, driver’s license suspended 30 days, $853;
Robert Gene Ingram, 63, operating motor vehicle without liability insurance, jail time 25 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $250;
Eric James Johnson, 56, motor carrier-vehicle overlength violations, $276.
Dustin T. Kennedy, 40, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $300;
Daniel Paul Key, 30, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Meagan Marie Leberth, 22, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Kelsey Dawn Molyneux, 31, pedestrian-under the influence of alcohol or drugs, $200;
Isaiah S. Morgan, 24, fish without a license, $194;
Barry Grant Nelson, 46, motor carrier-vehicle overlength violations, $279;
Joseph L. Nilson, 34, driving vehicle without owner’s consent, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised 6 months, $200;
Ionut Popa, 44, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $168.50;
Carl R. Powaukee, 37, fictitious display of plate or registration card, fail to provide proof of insurance, $246.50;
Jason Daniel Sabasko, 46, unlawful fishing, jail time 60 days (suspended 50 days), supervised probation 24 months, $915;
Maxx William Thomas Sanders, 18, wasteful destruction of wildlife, jail time 30 days (suspended 25 days), supervised probation 12 months, $565;
Maxx William Thomas Sanders, 18, unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, jail time 30 days (suspended 25 days), supervised probation 12 months, $965;
Maxx William Thomas Sanders, 18, hunting or trapping without a license – not big game, $365;
Dylan P. Schumacher, 21, driving inattentive or careless, $200.
Richard Anthony Steele, 23, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700.
Speeding:
Logan Christopher Bailey, 23, $158;
Rocky A. Baroli, 44, $90;
Garth Andrew Boksich, 43, $155;
Jeffrey Robert Button, 33, $155;
Zachary James Dumars, 29, $93;
Blaine Cornell Erlenbush, 57, $155;
Dimitry Efrem Erofeeff, 26, $155;
Amy Denise Frasure, 31, $90;
Gary John Frei, 70, $93;
Austin Alan Groeniger, 23, $155;
Patricia M. Hutchinson, 53, $90;
Todd Francis Johnson, 56, $90;
Steven R. Jones, 63, $90;
Szolvejg Kiss, 26, $90;
Richard James Klotz, 29, $155;
Robert Joseph Lenzi, 56, $90;
Michael Leon Lyman, 78, $90;
Colin James Martin, 28, $188.50;
Lee A. Mattson, 60, $90;
Timo Y. Ostrowski, 19, $158;
Berean William Purther, 31, $155;
Angelina Hope San Angelo, 20, $188.50;
Patrick Y. K. Sato, 31, $155;
Randee Renee Startin Hall, 44, $90;
Lillian L. Thompson, 56, $93;
David Russell Unruh, 24, $93;
Astrid Wilde, 29, $90;
Andrew Wong, 30, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Les Schwab Tire Center vs. Kristopher P. Long, $1,131.81, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center on July 7, 2022.
Les Schwab Tire Center vs. Cody R. Northrup, $429.32, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center on July 7, 2022.
Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. vs. Jeremy B. Hall, $3,071.09, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. on July 12, 2022.
Rosenthal & Rosenthal Inc. vs. Your Best Friend’s Quilt Shop LLC, $3,672.38, in favor of Rosenthal & Rosenthal Inc. on July 14, 2022.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Jamie L. Voller and Kenneth Z. Voller, $2,874.54, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on July 14, 2022.
Teresa Joanne Bickel vs. Midland Credit Management Inc., $2,733.00, in favor of Midland Credit Management Inc. on July 15, 2022.
Shane Borden vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $1,903.54, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on July 15, 2022.
Jeanne M. Barnes (Plaintiff), Carl W. Etherton Deceased – Deceased (Defendant), Della A. Etherton – Deceased (Defendant), Frank Etherton – Deceased (Defendant), Etherton Trust - Della A. (Plaintiff), Bing H. Etherton (Defendant), Devon Etherton (Plaintiff), final judgment in favor of Jeanne M. Barnes, Etherton Trust - Della A., and Devon Etherton on July 15, 2022.
Divorces:
Everett Perez vs. Jessica Perez, petition granted on July 14, 2022.
