RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 50
11/21/2019 TO 12/1/2019
Nicole R. Bashaw, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
John David Bettencourt, 76, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Antonia Bey, 35, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Lacy Lyn Brannan, 34, Disturbing the Peace, $769.24, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Neil Robert Davis, 21, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds, or Furbearers, $843;
Neil Robert Davis, 21, Shooting from or Across a Public Highway, $365;
Brian Anthony Giordano, 41, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Ben H. Lam, 69, Maintaining a Dangerous or at Risk Dog-1st Offense, $215, 10 Days Jail Time, 10 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Abigail C. Law, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Nikolas T. Lefore, 27, Failure to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animals, $75;
Robert Andrew Matthews Jr., 47, Failure to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animals, $72;
Matthew D. Morgan, 34, Wildlife-Failure to Stop and Report at Check Station, $694;
Marshall Todd Pack, 23, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Newton D. Paul, 16, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;
Kye Sterling Shaver Graf, 21, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Kye Sterling Shaver Graf, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Balbir Singh, 43, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Bryden Sommefelt, 21, Driving Under the Influence, $865, 9 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Hasan Tafrali, 45, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Joseph E. Truscott, 42, Failure to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animals, $75;
Gregory L. Wyatt, 52, Failure to Carry Driver’s License on Person, $157.50, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Gregory L. Wyatt, 52, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, (2nd or Subsequent Offense), $200, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Speeding: Angela M. Bronchean, 65, $90; Tyler Kennedy Cantrell, 21, $90; Jeanne Louise Donais, 63, $155; Spencer Elwood Gray, 30, $93; Doris Lynn Gutierrez, 54, $155; Tyler Denali Holland, 20, $90; Jeremy D. Hyrve, 33, $90; Garrett Christopher Johnson, 18, $155; Keegan Anders Kline, 21, $90; Kimberley Ann Lemay, 48, $90; Scott Richard Olson, 47, $90; Marshall Todd Pack, 23, $90; Crystal Marie Rasmussen, 37, $158; Conner John Rehwalt, 20, $155; Troy Alan Robinson, 55, $95; Anatoliy Solovey, 45, $90; Tracy Kay Thornton, 48, $93;
Civil Dispositions:
-Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. VS. Joseph L. Slichter, $10,684.33, in favor of Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., Nov. 26, 2019.
-Les Schwab Tire Center VS. Michael Victorino, $1,223.82, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center, Nov. 27, 2019.
-Myrna Blackburn VS. Maria Minear and Marciano Prado Jr., $819, in favor of Myrna Blackburn, Nov. 27, 2019.
