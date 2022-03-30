March 10 – March 20, 2022
John Clayton Allmon, 20, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Karyn Michelle Bates, 29, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
Joseph Christopher Callahan, 28, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $198.50;
Lucas Deal Coppernoll, 38, operate vehicle without a current or valid license, $307.50;
Amber Nicole Crevier, 21, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Joshua Dickson, 34, no contact order violation, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 153 days (credit time 153 days), $345;
Chance Parker Ervin, 43, operating a vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $101;
Christopher M. Nelson, 43, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Tam Trong Kato Nguyen, 40, driving without privileges, $250;
Bradley James Pierce, 38, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $950;
Gary Ray Ream, 66, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 171 days), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Joseph H. Sarbacher, 52, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Ty Allen Yates, 26, operate vehicle when unsafe or improperly equipped, $100.50.
Speeding:
Stacy Michelle Blake, 46, $90;
Dennis Robert Durst, 51, $90;
Joel Kienitz, 48, $90;
Tamara Jean Kopf, 49, $155;
Ryan Phelan Morgan, 19, $90;
Stephanie Ruiz, 19, $155.
Civil Disposition:
Genesis Recovery Services Inc. vs. David Hembree, $6,053.26, in favor of Genesis Recovery Services Inc. on March 14, 2022.
Marriages:
Lauria D. Davis and William Daniel Zeedyk, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Breanna Mashal Bunce and Skyler David Cummins, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Cecilia Lee Phillips and Clinton Scott Lindsay, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Avery Arlene Russell and Nicholas Thomas Westberg, both of Meridian, Idaho.
Erica Morgan Cosgrove and Nicholas James Barnett, both of Cleburne, Texas.
