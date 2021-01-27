1/7/2021 – 1/17/2021
Frederick J. Adams, 31, Driving with Expired License, $104;
Michael A. Doughty, 21, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Michael A. Doughty, 21, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Kelly Rachelle Escobedo, 25, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kasper A. Harvey, 33, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Orrin Jaramillo-Swan, 28, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Orrin Jaramillo-Swan, 28, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Sydney Ellen Lang, 23, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Johnathan Paul Lassiter, 28, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Cody C. Perry, 39, Petit Theft, $159.40, 11 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time;
Tracy A. Temple, 53, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $310.50;
Makayla Lou Thomas, 20, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $310.50;
Debbie A. Trombetta, 56, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Christopher M. Voog, 41, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Joseph Patrick Woodward, Jr., 30, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Anne Elizabeth Wright, 42, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Warren Arthur Wright, 48, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Speeding:
Indra Greycloud Adamo, 23, $90; Joshua Robert Boyce, 42, $90; Emilia Marie Carrillo, 21, $93; Ryan Blake Dedeker, 42, $90; Kelly Rachelle Escobedo, 25, $90; Matthews Cook Finley, 55, $93; Peter Graber Frederick, 55, $90; Adam Lee Geyer, 45, $90; Nicholas Donald Hardy, 20, $90; John David Higgins, 34, $90; Allisa R. House-Harlor, 18, $155; Orrin Jaramillo-Swan, 28, $90; Jackson Henry Kaiser, 22, $155; Alayna Rose Meyer, 19, $93; Jordan Lee Palmer, 20, $90; Russell James Peck, 18, $90; Aliyah J. Poxleitner, 18, $90; Matthew Ford Regan, 31, $90; Richard A. Rosholt, 67, $90; Alex Joseph St. Marie, 36, $90; William Tell, 52, $155; Dylan M. Vogt, 26, $90; Jon Henry VonTersch, 56, $90; Gavin Roy Wallace, 26, $90; Zachary Osa Watson, 44, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Midland Funding LLC vs. Victoria Keller, $1,121.84, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., Jan. 7, 2021.
-Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Tyson Romney, $842.91, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc., Jan. 7, 2021.
-Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Kendra Chandler, $1,129.80, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., Jan. 7, 2021.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. vs. Christy M. Wasson, $2,157.81, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Jan. 11, 2021.
Divorces:
-Lisa M. Tenney vs. Scott Tenney, Jan. 14, 2021.
