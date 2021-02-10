1/21/2021 – 1/31/2021
Chad W. Allbrett, 47, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Nathan Binkley, 42, Battery, $182.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 71 Days Jail Suspended, 19 Days Credit Time, 2 Yrs. Supervised Probation;
Aaron Carr, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Bailey Allan Christopherson, 24, Passing on Right When Not Safe, $90;
Brenda Joan Deach, 53, Operating Vehicle with Invalid License or Improper Endorsements, $307.50;
Kelsey Lee Frost, 29, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License plate or Sticker, $101;
Kelsey Lee Frost, 29, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Kelsey Lee Frost, 29, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Timothy Paul Hendershot, 41, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 45, Telephone-Use to Annoy, Harass, Intimidate or Threaten, $172.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. unsupervised Probation;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 45, Driving without Privileges, $172.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. unsupervised Probation;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 45, Driving without Privileges, $172.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Unsupervised Probation;
Tyrell Langston, 30, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Taylar Riley Larr, 26, Driving Under the Influence, $875, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jessalynn Marie Matthes, 29, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Jessalynn Marie Matthes, 29, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Clay Michael Meyers, 25, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Earl R. Musick, 42, Failure to Signal, Stop or Decrease Speed, $90;
David J. Parris, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
David J. Parris, 28, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Brandon Mitchell Ream, 27, Contempt of Criminal Court, $300;
Kenneth Shane Reed, 60, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Amy Lynne Smart, 46, Parking or Stopping Violations, $46.50;
Neal Padric Strauser, 38, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Garrett F. Uhling, 26, Driving Speed-Commercial Vehicle 65 MPH Speed Limitation-5 or More Axles & Weight More than 26,000, $155;
Luke J. Ward, 24, Reckless Driving, $157.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Credit Time;
Buddy H. Zahorka, 49, Failure to Signal 100’ Before Turning, $90;
Speeding:
Robert Alexander Barrows, 41, $90; Cynthia L. Bullock, 54, $90; Cole Anderson Dubots, 23, $90; Zachary Quinn Estep-Snider, 22, $90; Amy Leigh Forkan, 36, $93; David Glenn Hagele, 75, $90; Carol Louise Lasalle, 58, $90; Crissy Cherise Manhan, 43, $90; Jonathan Miramontes, 21, $90; Sheldon Michael Clem Nuxoll, 19, $90; David J. Parris, 28, $90; Alexander John Plute, 27, $155; Hunter Edward Michael Rhodes, 22, $90; Nicholas Keith Romans, 19, $155; Shayla Nicole Schmidt, 19, $155; William J. Sclader, 32, $90; Gabriel Quinton Sessler, 20, $93; Jeffrey Steven Sherwood, 27, $155; Kyler Morgan Smoot, 31, $90; Shelley Ann Sullivan, 59, $90; Ashley Lindsey Ray Walker, 37, $90; Taylor Kendall Wallace, 31, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Tiffani Zimmerman, $2,516.65, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Jan. 28, 2021.
-Gortsema Motors vs. Mark Johnson, $469, in favor of Gortsema Motors, Jan. 21, 2021.
Divorces:
-James Robert Artz vs. Genelle E. Artz, Jan. 29, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.