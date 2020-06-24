6/4/2020 TO 6/14/2020
Steven Gordon Burch, 55, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Shanna Campos, 42, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Michelle Lynn Darwin, 44, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Chase Dunn, 22, Dog at Large, $72;
Shaun Felgenhauer, 42, Delivery of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 40 Mo. Determinate Time, 32 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 53 Days Credit Time;
Kevin Daniel Grosswiler, 26, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Dylan Mackenzie Havrilak, 29, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Robert S. Howell, 79, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Tyson Kent Imel, 30, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Tyson Kent Imel, 30, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Melissa L. Klapprich, 40, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Christopher Pierce, 33, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Robert Arnold Stumvoll, 62, Maximum Speed Limitations and Basic Rule Violation, $93;
Speeding: Garet Lee Albertson, 28, $90; Hunter J. Bean, 21, $93; Berhanu Kassa Bogale, 54, $155; Cedric Charles Earthboy, 24, $93; Rebecca Louise Gallagher, 33, $90; Amanda Lynn Goodwin, 24, $93; Royce Christopher Grassl, 26, $90; Roy Wilton Hadley, 33, $93; Tanner Benjamin Hall, 37, $155; Helen Hamilton Johnson, 58, $90; Austin Ray Jones, 23, $90; Richard Allen Kessler, 53, $93; Justin Scott Kuhlman, 32, $93; Martin James Leonard, 60, $90; Joseph Dale Peters, 63, $93; James Peter Ratzlaff, 61, $155; Gholam Reza Rouzitalab, 55, $90; Jodi Karen Sheppard, 49, $90; Barrett Smith, 50, $90; Wesley Orval Walters, 49, $93; Glenn R. Wood, 74, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Crown Asset Management, LLC VS. Blain Stamper, $1,348.87, in favor of Crown Asset Management, LLC., June 5, 2020.
-Cavalry SPV I, LLC VS. Steven Peltier, $1,521.02, in favor of Cavalry SPV I, LLC., June 5, 2020.
-Midland Funding LLC VS. Thomas Ringer, $1,645.09, in favor of Midland Funding LLC., June 5, 2020.
-OneMain Financial Group LLC VS. Randall J. Fischer, $15,112.64, in favor of OneMain Financial Group LLC., June 11, 2020.
-Salmon River Helicopters, Inc. VS. Martin Goss, $94,115.02, in favor of Salmon River Helicopters, Inc., June 4, 2020.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Brian Windsor, $15,383.73, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., June 11, 2020.
