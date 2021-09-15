8/26/2021 – 9/5/2021
James M. Alden, 61, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Ray Andersen, 57, Driving Under the Influence-(Third or Subsequent Offense), $290.50, 6 Yrs. Jail Time, 3 Yrs. Determinate Time, 3 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 3 Yrs. Driver’s License Suspended;
Ellen Irene Anderson, 53, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Alaina M. Armstrong, 38, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Credit Time;
Kevin Leroy Barger, 36, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Joshua D. Benavidez, 22, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Katelyn Chanel Capps, 30, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Jesus Angel Chavez, 25, Driver Fails to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Raymond Derek Cox, 25, Failure to Stop when Emerging from Alley, Driveway or Building, $93;
Theodore I. Ellenwood, 31, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Jordan T. Francom, 38, Reckless Driving, $657.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 30 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Ethan Randall Fuhs, 39, Burglary, $245.50, 7 Yrs. Jail Time, 3 Yrs. Determinate Time, 4 Yrs. Indeterminate Time;
Ethan Randall Fuhs, 39, Grand Theft, $245.50, 7 Yrs. Jail Time, 3 Yrs. Determinate Time, 4 Yrs. Indeterminate Time;
Timothy C. Howard, 65, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Timothy C. Howard, 65, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Austin Lee Jacks, 22, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Damon Lee Johnson, 52, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Leonard Kelso, 45, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Gregory Andreas Kennett, 70, Passing on Solid Line, $90;
Gregory Andreas Kennett, 70, Failure to Obtain Motorcycle Endorsement Driver’s License, $101;
Gigi Laroux, 49, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303;
Jerel E. Lilly, 25, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Tomothy Paul Luther, 54, Failure to Obtain Motorcycle Endorsement Driver’s License, $101;
Michael Lee Massey, 35, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Michael Lee Massey, 35, Domestic Battery, $225, 120 Days Jail Time, 110 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jason Matthew Murphy, 50, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Jason Matthew Murphy, 50, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Lee William Robison, 66, Passing on Solid Line, $90;
Christopher J. Rossi, 43, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Danny L. Russell, 65, Failure to Purchase or Invalid Driver’s License, $200;
Danny L. Russell, 65, Possession of Controlled Substance, $300;
Danny L. Russell, 65, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $101;
Daniel A. Schulz, 29, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Daniel A. Schulz, 29, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Lester C. Simonson, 43, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $200;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 25 Days Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Maci O. Steele, 19, Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Ethan Tassell, 28, Passing Limitations on Driving Left of Center of Highway, $90;
Ethan Tassell, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Corey Daniel Thury-Birttnen, 30, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Timothy Wetzel, 41, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Kaleb Aaron Wilson, 22, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kaleb Aaron Wilson, 22, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kaleb Aaron Wilson, 22, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Kaleb Aaron Wilson, 22, Failure to Display Plates or Stickers, $67;
Michelle D. Wimer, 39, Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $160.50;
Joshua J. Winter, 39, Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $160.50;
Speeding:
Deanna Lynn Allnoch, 48, $90; Richard Meta Bader, 82, $90; Tal Xavier Baker, 49, $155; Broc Luciano Caal, 31, $155; Merritt Lynn Dublin, 53, $155; Isaac Christopher Ebaugh, 26, $158; Steven Warren Francis, 64, $155; Jonathan Eric Garde, 63, $90; Rachel Mackenzie Grove, 25, $90; Dean Douglas Heathcote, 72, $90; Whitney M. Lee, 32, $90; Timothy Paul Luther, 54, $158; Henry Pombo, 72, $155; Alistair T. Rock, 52, $90; Christopher J. Rossi, 43, $90; Shantal Bryann Schwartz, 32, $155; Corey Daniel Thury-Britten, 30, $155;
Divorces:
-Kalven Metz vs. Amy Metz, Sept. 3, 2021.
-Kristofer Kory McMillan vs. Kandice M. Oatman, Sept. 3, 2021.
-Kenneth E. Brown vs. Nancy S. Brown, Aug. 30, 2021.
-Kaycee Lynn Costa vs. Josiah Steven Silva, Sept. 1, 2021.
Civil Dispositions:
-Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Jessica Gwaltney, $1,497.10, in favor of Crown Asset Management, LLC, Aug. 30, 2021.
-Anthony Dorsey vs. Guillermo Hernandez, $544, in favor of Anthony Dorsey, Sept. 2, 2021.
-Canyon Girl Enterprises, LLC vs. Tyrel S. Walker, $1,103.90, in favor of Canyon Girl Enterprises, LLC., Sept. 2, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Braden W. Nopens, $1,542.53, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Sept. 3, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Katelynn K. Robinson, $4,070.31, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Sept. 3, 2021.
