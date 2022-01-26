Jan. 6 – Jan. 16, 2022
Rickey Dale Adams, 60, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Alicia Marie Allen, 44, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $700;
Russell R. Biaggne, 77, unlawful fishing, $380;
Heath Aaron Bradford, 42, driving inattentive or careless, $250;
Kevin Shane Bradley, 21, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $198.50;
Devin Caira, 29, driving-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Charity Lee Chambers, 50, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 60 days (credit time 18 days), $382.50;
Adam Lynn Claybaugh, 58, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Cletus Robert Farris, 62, vehicle chains required when unsafe conditions are determined for highway or interstate, $67;
Sarkisan G. Farnham, 45, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Scotland Rylee Flint, 22, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Jacob M. Frei, 28, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $67;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, drivers license-operate without valid license or proper endorsements, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, $198.50;
David P. Hembree, 60, driving without privileges, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $140.50;
Jaedyn James Herman, 20, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $232.50;
Samantha Marlene Hodges, 20, driving-yield failure by vehicle entering highway, $90;
Amy Lynn Kanvick, 35, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Cody Rae Keeler, 26, driving under the influence, flee or attempt to elude a police officer in a vehicle, jail time 3 years (determinate time 20 months, indeterminate time 16 months, credit time 3 days), felony probation 3 years, $1,536;
Cynthia Lynette Lloyd, 39, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, vehicle registration-fail to secure registration, $374.50;
Peter Jay Lujan, 37, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 30 days (credit time 14 days) $197.50;
Michael Patrick Mccallen, 51, driving-passing limitations on driving left of center of highway, $90;
John Ellis Montgomery, 60, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $457.50;
Austin Richard Park, 25, driving inattentive or careless, $250;
Thomas James Patterson, 20, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $312.50;
Stephen R. Powers, 57, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $67;
Faolan Patrick Pridmore, 20, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Jacob Adam Ring, 24, driving without privileges, $322.50;
H. Marrianno Rojas, 41, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Maurice G. Seubert, 59, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
Justin Robert Shumway, 49, operating motor vehicle while operating mobile device, $131.50;
Kaleb M. Smith, 20, alcoholic beverage-under 21 YOA unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Sasha M. Soderstrom, 30, driving without privileges, $322.50;
Samuel Vernon Tintinger, 42, drivers license-violation of restricted license, $104;
Zachary J. Trombetta, 26, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, vehicle registration-fail to register annualy, $198.50;
Dadur Tugunidze, 47, parking, stopping or standing vehicle-prohibited in specified places, $45.50;
Luke W. Wassmuth, 20, driving-yield failure by vehicle entering highway, $90;
Jeffery Alan Wiley, 51, driving without privileges, $200;
Shane M. Willett, 34, F&G game tags-fail to validate or attach to carcass, $250;
Jeffrey G. Workman, 62, driving lane change-improper or unsafe lane change, $90.
Speeding:
Connor Lee Allen, 23, $90;
Alexander A. Cano Valladolid, 21, $155;
Connor Benjamin Chesnut, 20, $155;
Christian Scott Cumberland, 26, $155;
Joshua Keith Faulkner, 26, $155;
Janie Della Hain, 52, $155;
Danielle N. Hawkins, 33, $90;
Nicolas Hubert, 43, $90;
Michael Patrick Mccallen, 51, $93;
Dalen Lane Sargent, 49, $90;
Lloyd D. Youngblood, 69, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Debbie A. Doty vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $1,464.76, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on Jan. 7, 2022.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Scott L. Robbins, $1,767.06, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Jan. 11, 2022.
Marriages:
Nicola Ann Patton, of the United Kingdom, and Josh Lance Chastain, of Kooskia, Idaho.
Mandy Michael Finnell and Payden Young Bear Crow, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Barbara Rance Palmer and Kenneth Robert Decker, both of Kooskia, Idaho.
Teena E. Poxleitner and David Wayne Dousett, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
