4/22/2021 – 5/2/2021
Bobbi Joann Allen, 46, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Sean L. Anderson, 53, Assault or Battery Upon Certain Personnel-Aggravated Enhancement;
Marc Thomas Basque, 61, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Marc Thomas Basque, 61, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Marc Thomas Basque, 61, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Nicholas John Burkenbine, 34, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Nicholas John Burkenbine, 34, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Michael Charles Burton, 68, No Logbook (Serious), $424;
Zak L. Everitt, 17, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase or Consume, $74;
Stephanie E. Faure-King, 50, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $93;
Joseph E. Ford, 15, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Thomas D. Fronk, 50, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Thomas D. Fronk, 50, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Giselle Yasmeen Guzman, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Lauren Rose Hansen, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Bryson William King, 25, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $472.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Brian Preston Kramer, 24, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Joseph Christopher Kulas, 34, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Tiona J. McDade, 30, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Tiona J. McDade, 30, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance;
Tairel V. Rowley, 39, Failure to Carry Drivers License, $174;
Patricia Ann Schnier, 75, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Keri Abbey Silverman, 38, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Keri Abbey Silverman, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance, $131.50;
Mason Ray Whitcomb, 15, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use or Consume, $74;
Robert Lee Wright, 40, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Brent C. Yocam, 59, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Speeding:
Bobbi Joann Allen, 46, $155; David Eugene Bales, 41, $90; Jonathan Edward Biron, 42, $90; Edwin Balmori Bolanos, 42, $90; Jessica Nichole Britton, 34, $155; Mikal James Brotnov, 17, $155; Noah Nicholas Croston, 21, $158; Emily Leeann Hale, 19, $93; David Richard Hess, 40, $90; Joseph E. Loduca, 66, $90; Herman Dennis Mcpherson, 42, $90; Debra Lynn Miller, 66, $90; Ryan Morris, 20, $90; Roger S. Oblander, 60, $90; Patrick Osterling, 35, $155; Jefferey Wilson Parker, 76, $90; Kimberly Kay Phillips, 55, $90; Colten Pilant, 27, $155; Bartholomew Barrett Powaukee, 49, $93; Noah James Robertson, 22, $90; Robert Alan Ruark, 65, $155; Mckenna Nicole Stover, 20, $90; Carol Ann Struthers, 56, $90; Braden T. Swanson, 26, $158; Joshua D. Wilson, 38, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Christy M. Wasson and James J. Wasson, $10,545.07, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, April 30, 2021.
