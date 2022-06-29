June 9 – June 19, 2022
Sarkisian Gille Farnham, 46, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Sadie L. Keeler, 19, driving wrong way on one-way highway, $90;
Daniel Paul Key, 30, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, fail to register vehicle annually, vehicle tail lamp violation of requirements, vehicle equipment-fender, covers and mudflaps violation, $332.50;
Stephen R. Powers, 58, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Timothy Ashler Powers, 30, driving under the influence (aggravated), $1,290.50;
Harley Runningwold, 23, alcoholic beverage-unlawful transportation by passenger, $102;
Leon Martin Walsh, 50, disturbing the peace, jail time 20 days (suspended 24 days, credit time 6 days), supervised probation 12 months, $203;
Lexis M. Wilson, 23, fail to maintain vehicle liability insurance, $131.50;
Ardie Adrian Ziegler, 49, pedestrian-under the influence of alcohol or drugs, jail time 1 day (credit time 1 day), $200;
Ardie Adrian Ziegler, 49, controlled substance-possession of (MIS), jail time 1 day (credit time 1 day), $400.
Speeding:
Mary C. Anderson, 35, $90;
Christopher Lawrence Askew, 42, $93;
Sandra Marie Billie, 30, $93;
David Paul Carpenter, 73, $90;
Damon Wayne Gjording, 49, $158;
William Lee Kercher, 37, $158;
Patrick Lee Milligan, 65, $93;
Nicholas A. Muncherian, 27, $93;
Amanda Nicole Ogden, 34, $155;
Heather A. Patricco, 50, $158;
Erin A. Saldin, 44, $93;
Ethan Frank Slight, 31, $90;
Mark Edward Wray, 54, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Glenn Haller vs. UHG I LLC, $15,039.24, in favor of UHG I LLC on June 17, 2022.
Divorces:
Lee Michael Brannan vs. Sherry D. Brannan, petition granted on June 16, 2022.
Marriages:
Theresa Marie Uhlenkott and Abel Solanns Cunningham, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Emilie Loranne AnHila and Robert Allen Hood, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
Taylor Nicole Erbst and Cody Charley, both of Grangveille, Idaho.
Hannah Michelle Deason and Tristan Lee Ervin, both of Reno, Nev.
