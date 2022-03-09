District Court image

Feb. 17 – Feb. 27, 2022

Donald James Andersen, 83, failure to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;

Lacey Dean Ash, 35, failure to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;

Victoria J. Bell, 19, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $70;

Tyler K. Hert, 28, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, vehicle windshield and/or window view obstructed, $134;

Joseph M. Jackson-Pointon, 27, wildlife-unlawful possession of, probation six months, $840;

Chelsea M. Lane, 28, failure to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;

Lyle R. McCoy, 59, fail to attach identification tags to traps, $72;

Morgan Reese Parker, 49, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, jail time 16 days (credit time 16 days), $395;

Kersie Michelle Pease, 28, operate vehicle without current or valid driver’s license, $307.50;

Damon Christopher Shaw, 19, disturbing the peace, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation six months, $250;

Gage Ashton Smith, 18, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;

Justin S. Whitten, 40, failure to use vehicle safety restraint, $13.

Speeding:

Cherie D. Bevins, 49, $93;

Nathaniel August Brandenburg, 46, $90;

Derik Lee Butts, 24, $90;

Trystan Sylvester Gau, 29, $158;

Tristan Green, 26, $90;

Tyler K. Hert, 28, $90;

Michael John Jeffords, 70, $90;

Donato Mendoza Gonzalez, 19, $93;

Brandon Andrew Meyer, 22, $155;

Thomas Dee Morton, 49, $155;

Carson Andreas Odegaard, 20, $93;

Gary Lyle Pearson, 71, $158;

Marco Anthony Petrilli, 20, $155;

Samuel Edward Ratcliffe, 21, $90;

Joseph Andrew Rohner, 75, $155;

Karen Ann Shawe, 65, $155;

Richard H. Vonbargen, 56, $90.

Civil Dispositions:

Tim Campbell vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc., $1,784.96, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on Feb. 22, 2022.

Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Michael Wells, $1,715.31, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on Feb. 22, 2022.

Janette Klye vs. Lvnv Funding LLC, $2,684.41, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on Feb. 22, 2022.

Capital One Bank (USA), N.a. vs. Wade L. Nuttman, $10,982.05, in favor of Capital One Bank (USA), N.a. on Feb. 23, 2022.

Divorces:

Danyel Rich and Jonathan Rich, petition granted on Feb. 22, 2022.

Marriages:

Marlene Roxanne Jones and Robert Alden Stein, both of Grangeville, Idaho.

