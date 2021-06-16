5/27/2021 – 6/6/2021
Andrew C. Bancroft, 54, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $93;
Malachi Crandall Bell, 19, Petit Theft, $200, 30 Days Jail Time, 23 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Kcy Bogart, 22, Domestic Violence-Violation of Protection Order, $200, 15 Days Jail Time, 15 Days Credit Time;
Kcy Bogart, 22, Accident-Fail to Stop for Damage Accident or Leaving the Scene, $200, 15 Days Jail Time, 15 Days Credit Time;
Jason Allen Burke, 49, Arrests & Seizures-Restricting or Obstructing Officers, $200, 1 Day Jail Time, 1 Day Credit Time;
Jason Allen Burke, 49, Disturbing the Peace, $200;
Anthony Neil Carter, 16, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarette-Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use or Consume, $77;
Nathan Owen Chriswell, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Candice Brooke Crosby, 43, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Ruth A. Dada, 35, Alcoholic Beverage-Unlawful Transportation by Passenger, $102;
Jacob M. Frei, 28, Traffic Control Device-Driver fails to Obey Red Signal, $90;
Thomas Dean Fronk, 21, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Izabel Harriman, 13, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use or Consume, $77;
David Andrew Johnson, 44, Arrests & Seizures-Restricting or Obstructing Officers, $157.50, 9 Days Jail Time, 9 Days Credit Time;
David Andrew Johnson, 44, Assault or Battery Upon Certain Personnel, $157.50, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Angeles Magana-Botello, 22, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Tate A. Paul, 16, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase or Consume, $77;
Travis Austin William Proulx, 20, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Travis Austin William Proulx, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Edith Elnora Slickpoo, 34, Driving with Expired License, $104;
James O. Strother, 69, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Clark Johnathen Wells, 19, Driving Excessive Speed 16+ Commercial Vehicle on Interstate with 5 or More Axles & Weight Over 26K, $155;
Tia Marie Wiese, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Skylar M. Wright, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Speeding:
Timothy S. Allen, 68, $90; Mark Victor Buday, 59, $90; Wyatt Colin Christopherson, 25, $155; Guy Conrad Desrosiers, 69, $93; Patrick Duane Donohue, 62, $90; Michael A. Haney, 46, $90; John David Harwood, 57, $90; Ryan London Mccoy, 22, $93; Jerry Wayne Taylor, 54, $90; Dane Reid Tracy, 19, $90; Jennifer Lee Vafiades, 41, $93; Tronda L. Williams, 18, $155; Levi B. Wilson, 18, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Capital One Bank (Usa), N.a. vs. Edith E. Gordon, $8,012.78, in favor or Capital One Bank (Usa), N.a., June 3, 2021.
-Jim Suitts vs. Jim and Carrie Marek, $15,966, in favor of Jim Suitts, June 4, 2021.
