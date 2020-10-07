9/17/2020 TO 9/27/2020
Charles Brian Baxter, 45, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $134.50;
Heather M. Bryant, 37, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Heather M. Bryant, 37, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Tayler Reed Checketts, 23, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jason P. Conrado, 41, Willful Concealment of Goods, Wares or Merchandise, $275;
David George Enneking, 53, Battery, $250, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Bryon M. Eoff, 39, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300, 15 Days Jail Time, 15 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Coty R. Finnan, 31, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Coty R. Finnan, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Joseph William Gallik, 43, Driving without Privileges, $200;
Joseph William Gallik, 43, Operating Motor Vehicle with Restricted License Violation, $250;
Kelly D. Green, 61, Willful Concealment of Goods, Wares or Merchandise, $200, 15 Days Jail Time, 15 Days Credit Time;
Ben G. Gunn, 56, Motor Carrier Over Weight, (1-4000 LBS) Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $71.50;
Bryan Michael Hollenbeck, 30, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Jerrold Craig Johns, 60, Motor Carrier Over Weight (1-4000 LBS) Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $74.50;
Adrienne N. Jones, 42, Willful Concealment of Goods, Wares or Merchandise, $275;
Jacob D. Kauffman, 44, Driving Under the Influence, Excessive, $1,390.50, 120 Days Jail Time, 3 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 21 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Driver’s License Suspended, 5 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Leonard Allen Kelso, 44, Fireworks Violation-Sell or Use any Fireworks at Time not Permitted, $156.50;
Selden Ray Lacey, 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over-Length, $279;
Cody John Matney, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Trudy G. Mullins, 65, Operating All-Terrain Vehicle or Motorbike without Registration Sticker/Plate, $67;
Trudy G. Mullins, 65, Registration-Federal Motor Vehicle Safety must Meet Safety Standards to be Registered, $67;
Tyson Blake Narte, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Martin J. Reese, 50, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Martin J. Reese, 50, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Gordon M. Roeder, 73, Pedestrian-On Highway is to Use Shoulder when no Sidewalk is Available, $61.50;
Davin Erik Slater, 53, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Ralph E. Thuemler, 74, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Sara L. Wallace, 24, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jeffery Anthony Williams, 19, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Bryan S. Wolfe, 32, Possession of Controlled Substance, $385.50, 2 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Daniel Lee Ybarra, 66, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Speeding: Travis D. Alfrey, 17, $90; Brandon Don Anderson, 38, $90; Roscoe Sterling Crawford, 32, $155; John F. Greenfield, 77, $90; Tammie Leah Hall, 33, $93; Mark David Hight, 66, $90; Audrey Elizabeth Inman, 29, $90; Patsy Elizabeth Johnson, 68, $90; Reynolds G. Johnson, 29, $90; Kelly Joe Kleinsasser, 41, $93; Randi Jo Klemonsky, 35, $90; Joseph Bernard Klucewich, 22, $155; Matthew Brian Larsen, 49, $90; Cole Alexander Lifsey, 26, $90; Ryan Lavene Lobe, 33, $90; Paul William Meyer, 55, $90; Sean M. Murphy, 44, $90; Steven William Nault, 24, $90; Lori Lmacgregor Phillips, 57, $157; Davin Erik Slater, 53, $155; June Elizabeth Smith, 43, $90; Melissa Ann Stewart, 45, $155; Evan Conrad Stone, 22, $155; Jake Trace Thyne, 22, $90; Scott Ralph Yarbrough, 56, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Christine Julian Hauger vs. Sierra Michelle Hooper and Zach Hooper, $735.63, in favor of Chrstine Julian Hauger, Sept. 24, 2020.
