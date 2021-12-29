Dec. 9 – Dec. 19, 2021
Bethelhem Tulla Abebe, 26, driving-turning movements and signals required, $90;
Stephen M. Akre, 44, contempt of court-criminal, $253;
Roger E. Baker, 71, driving lane change-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Betty K. Beckman, 64, driving-stop sign and yield sign violations, $90;
Joshua D. Benavidez, 22, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Steven Allen Bennett, 65, specific violations-special fuel permit violation, motor carrier-operating a vehicle without a trip permit, $662;
Kcy Bogart, 22, vehicle registration-fail to secure registration, $67;
Jessie Ann Crocker, 27, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Kevin Shell Danielson, 61, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Etta Jean Davis, 29, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Samantha J. Eaton, 19, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Chakyrah D. Hannaman, 18, driving with expired drivers license, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $207.50;
Keith Eugene Harding, II, 37, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $232.50;
Rebekah I. Harmon, 34, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $67;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, drivers license-operate without valid license or proper endorsements, fail to provide proof of insurance, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $449;
Jeffrey Eldon Lyons, 58, fail to provide proof of insurance, vehicle registration-fail to register annually, $198.50;
Rackel Marie Mair, 29, vehicle insurance-fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
Rees James Majors, 28, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Bruce Russell Maue, 63, driving lane change-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Bradley Eugene McCain, 35, weapon-exhibition or use of deadly weapon, jail time 150 days (credit time 44 days) $157.50;
Dana R. McCandless, 56, driving-turning movements and required signals, $90;
Roman Anthony Mcfarlan, 25, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D operators license, $317.50;
Eshaniah Rachelle I McGahuey, 24, drivers license-operate without valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Crystal R. Morford, 23, controlled substance-possession of, jail time 3 years (determinate time 18 months, indeterminate time 18 months, credit time 51 days), $285.50;
Colten L. Netzer, 32, hunt-fail to leave evidence of sex on game animals, $136;
David W. Nichols, 38, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D operators license, fail to provide proof of insurance, $589;
Farren L. Phillips, driving-reckless, jail time 90 days (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $22,763;
Francisco Armando Quancubias, 38, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations, $276;
Logan C. Stover, 28, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
John Matthew Sullivan, 58, parking, stopping or standing vehicle in roadway outside business, $46.50;
Angela Ann Thompson, 31, vehicle insurance-operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Norman L. Trombetta, 49, telephone-repeated calls with or without conversation that disturbs the peace or privacy of another, jail time 180 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $250;
Isaac James Waldner, 18, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $13;
Samuel Joe Waldner, 22, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Larry A. Walter, 72, F/G-game tag-no appropriate tag, $250;
Shaniya Lee Warner, 25, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10.
Speeding:
Edgardo Enrique Aguilar Gomez, 33, $155;
Nathan Lawrence Bafundi, 20, $90;
Cathy Ann Bailey, 70, $90;
Brandi Kyren Damon, 38, $155;
James Cameron Fuller, 23, $90;
Michael E. Gireth, 51, $160;
Camille Meredith Haley, 21, $90;
William Anthony Hentges, 53, $90;
Olivia Hernandez Quintero, 55, $90;
Savannah Lise McCorkle, 21, $90;
Nicolas James Pitkin, 18, $90;
Andrew Hill Simon, 33, $155;
Zachary Ronald Todd, 26, $155;
Samuel Joe Waldner, 22, $158.
Civil Dispositions:
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Tyler J. Nelson, $756.75, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Dec. 17, 2021.
Divorces:
Payden Crow vs. Emily Anne McIntyre-Crow, petition granted on Dec. 13, 2021.
Marriages:
Debra Zulyevic Daelan and Mitchell Irven Zulyevic, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
Heather Jeanette Hensleiz and August Aloxsius Hoene, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
