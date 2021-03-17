2/25/2021 – 3/7/2021
Andrew J. Allen, 50, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Danielle Erin Boles, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Harold B. Bruegeman, 80, Yield Failure by Vehicle Entering Highway, $90;
Steven Ray Davies, 48, Parking Vehicle where Traffic Device Prohibits Parking, $46.50;
Karl William Fiske, 49, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Nathan J. Greig, 32, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Nathan J. Greig, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Connie Griffiths, 67, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Ginger Jeanette Key, 54, Failure to Dim Vehicle Head Lamps Upon Approaching Vehicle, $67;
Danny Kudrave, 58, Battery, $1,157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 88 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Melissa Renae Lezcano, 40, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $93;
Cody Martin Morrow, 24, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
David William Nic, 38, Operating Motorcycle without Endorsement, $67;
David William Nic, 38, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Desmond Gerald Lee Oatman, 24, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, $95.20, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Thomas C. Osen, 46, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139;
Alexander John Plute, 27, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Alexander John Plute, 27, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Matthew Ryan Rudolph, 34, Parking Vehicle where Traffic Device Prohibits Parking, $46.50;
Jordan Lynn Sewell, 27, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
John Edward Sexton, 28, Failure to Surrender Registration and License Plates, $101;
John Edward Sexton, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Robert Howard Smith, 51, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Cameron S. Teats, 16, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase or Consume, $74;
John G. Terry, 22, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
John G. Terry, 22, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Andrew Joseph Whiteman, 32, Driving with Expired License, $104;
Michael D. Wren, 56, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Aaron D. Yoder, 23, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Speeding:
Michelle Rose Caldwell, 42, $90; Deborah Joann Crispin, 48, $155; James Kelly Enyeart, 29, $155; Aaron Marlie Grimm, 20, $90; Jason C. Hunsinger, 49, $90; Blair Eliakim Lancaster, 22, $93; Thad Robert Larson, 47, $90; Jackie Lee Mcvay, 60, $93; Megan Jane Rockwell, 25, $158; Heather Julie Schmitt, 51, $90; Nathan Kyle Smith, 46, $90; Samuel James Stamper, 63, $90; Landon Price Wahl, 20, $90; Lane Christopher Willard, 20, $155; Anna Kathleen Wren, 39, $90; Brandie Lyne Wright, 41, $93.
Marriages:
-Michele RaeAnn Parsons and Cody Tyler Robinson Sr., both of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Hannah Marie Mclure and John K. Pyle, both of Riggins, Idaho.
-Lydia Lois Lustig and Jacob Gregory Wimer, both of Cottonwood, Idaho.
