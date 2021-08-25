8/5/2021 – 8/15/2021
Kevin Leroy Barger, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Zachary David Blair, 33, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael A. Caddick, 51, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Michael A. Caddick, 51, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Michael A. Caddick, 51, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
William E. Cannon, 55, Battery, $604.90, 180 Days Jail Time, 125 Days Jail Suspended, 55 Days Credit Time, 364 Days Supervised Probation;
Donald Arthur Danz, 77, Turning Movements and Required Signals-Failure to Signal Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Leslie Jane Decker, 21, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Candida A. Desouza, 50, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Daniel J. Flores, 32, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 133 Days Jail Suspended, 47 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel J. Flores, 32, Unlawful Entry, $200, 15 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time;
John J. Imboden, 46, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Tyler J. Leonard, 20, Disturbing the Peace, $200, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Matthew Sean Leslie, 41, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Corey Lynn Lewis, 31, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 38 Days Credit Time;
William Lewis Melson, 31, Possession of Controlled Substance, $1,132.50, 3 Years Jail Time, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 2 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Anthony L. Messenger, 64, Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Bryce W. Palmer, 31, Injury to Child, $1,750, 180 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Messenger Phillip, 25, Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Oscar Reyes-Rodriguez, 38, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Oscar Reyes-Rodriguez, 38, Driving Under the Influence (Excessive), $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 365 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Mauricio A. Rojas, 63, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, $90;
Gary Smith, 75, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $93;
Taton D. Torrez, 22, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $70;
Mark Anthony Wemhoff, 36, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $542.14, 5 Yrs. Jail Time, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 3 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 4 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Mark Anthony Wemhoff, 36, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 3 Yrs. Jail Time, 3 Yrs. Determinate Time, 120 Days Credit Time;
Robert Shaun Wickham, 52, No Logbook, $424;
Casey Jo Winter, 41, Following too Closely, $90;
Speeding:
Michael A. Caddick, 51, $155; Jordan Kirby Christian, 22, $155; Gregory Lee Culp, 54, $155; Chad William Gray, 46, $155; Nathan Thomas Haddock, 28, $90; Raymond Robert Killian, 70, $90; Allan Ben King, 40, $90; Al G. Knaup, 58, $90; Lucien Mccorrey Lee, 20, $155; Thomas Robert Magnuson, 65, $90; Ronald Mark Morris, 70, $90; Kenneth Blair Norris, 48, $90; Richard A.L. Palmatier 26, $93; Bradley David Poxleitner, 22, $93; Walter Ramirez Llorente, 36, $158; Graham C. Robertson, 61, $155; Prabhakar Sarojaponnuraj, 39, $155; Sydney Cascade Smith, 28, $93; Mary Anne Stratman, 28, $93; Thomas Andrew Subjack, 33, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Chapman Financial Services vs. Sarah J. Calhoun, $7,132.11, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Aug. 9, 2021.
-Bank of America, N.A. vs. Mark L. Stroop, $7,000.31, in favor of Bank of America, N.A., Aug. 9, 2021.
-Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee of Citibank, N.a., vs. Mary High, $2,779.59, in favor of Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee of Citibank, N.a., Aug. 9, 2021.
-Capital One Bank Usa vs. Darris D. Mangun, $3,653.25, in favor of Capital One Bank Usa., Aug. 9, 2021.
Divorces:
-Martin W. Smith vs. Danielle E. Smith, Aug. 6, 2021.
-Johnathan Tyrell Martin vs. Annie C. Martin, Aug. 9, 2021.
-Cliff Mead vs. Marsha Mead, Aug. 9, 2021.
-Amy L. Matson vs. Steven James Matson Jr., Aug. 11, 2021.
