10/28/2021 – 11/7/2021
Larry Joe Bower, 37, Failure to be equipped with adequate brakes, $67;
Nathanial Isaiah Flora, 36, Driving without privileges, $322.50;
Adrianne C. Garner, 42, Unlawful driving on highways laned for traffic, $90;
Chad G. Jungert, 54, Driving without privileges; $340.50;
Thomas J. Kaschmitter, 17, Stop and yield sign violations; $90;
Leah Lane, 88, Stop and yield sign violations, $90;
Joseph Reilly Mcguigan, 21, Failure to stop and/or yield, $90;
Leslie P. McKnown, 69, Driving, turning around violations, $90;
Tykyn B. Meyer, 17, Driving-yield right of way on unmarked or uncontrolled intersection, $90;
Tate A. Paul, 16, Tobacco or electronic cigarettes, unlawful for a minor to sell or distribute or attempt to, $265.50;
Sasha M. Soderstrom, 30, Operating vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50; Fail to surrender registration or license plates, $101;
Joy L. Swift, 43, Using dogs to pursue or kill or take big game animals, $136;
Christine Mariah Walker, 32, Driving without privileges, $322.50; Operating vehicle without liability insurance, $131.50;
Zahid Obaid Yar, 36, Motor vehicle carrier over length violations, $279;
Speeding:
Fabian T. Alonzo, 38, $90; Siri Lindsie Ashworth, 44, $90; Melissa C. Boyer, 22, $90; James E. Gibbs, 53, $93; Michael D. Gireth, 31, $155; Heather S. Morris, 49, $92; Gabriel James Mowry, 25, $90; Thomas Jefferson Nelson, 60, $155; Eustolio Ochao Marfin, 56, $155; Craig Douglas Scott, 51, $93; Dallyn Leota Walton, 18, $90; Evan Russell Williams, 53, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial vs. Christopher Stump, $2,830.12, in favor of Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial, Nov. 5, 2021.
Robert Bashaw vs. Lvnv Funding Llc, $1,623.12, in favor of Lvnv Funding Llc, Nov. 5, 2021.
Lvnv Funding Llc vs. Laura Merabelle, $2,359.10, in favor of Lvnv Funding Llc, Nov. 5, 2021.
Divorces:
Brent Michael Crowe vs. Stephanie Crowe, petition granted, Nov. 3, 2021.
Nicole Schlieper vs. Mark Wemhoff, petition granted, Nov. 4, 2021.
Marriages:
Victoria Eira Davis, of Grangeville, Idaho, and Seth Brent Ewing, of Moscow, Idaho.
Sydney Jordan Glimp, of Greencreek, Idaho, and Calvin Hinkelman, of Idaho.
Yvonneia Maruina Redell and Darrell Jeffery Sheets, both of Council, Idaho.
Amanda J. Dudley and Gabe D.D.J. Paul, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
