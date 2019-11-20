RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 47
10/31/2019 TO 11/10/2019
David J. Anderson, 50, Arrests & Seizures-Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $200, 90 Days Jail Time, 79 Days Jail Suspended, 11 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
David J. Anderson, 50, Battery, $200, 90 Days Jail Time, 79 Days Jail Suspended, 11 Days Credit Time;
Robert Lynn Bell, 50, Non-Resident Hunting Big Game without a License, $840, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Robert Lynn Bell, 50, Transfer or Use Another’s License, Tag, or Permit, $365;
Robert Lynn Bell, 50, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $365, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended;
Robert Lynn Bell, 50, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds, or Furbearers, $365, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended;
Robert Lynn Bell, 50, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds, or Furbearers, $1,240, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Robert Lynn Bell, 50, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds, or Furbearers, $365, 20 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended;
Tyler David Brutke, 23, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds, or Furbearers, $843;
Timothy S. Bumgarner, 50, Driving Under the Influence, $1,050, 180 Days Jail Time, 178 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Ashley S. Cooper, 22, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jeremy Ryan Gailey, Disturbing the Peace, $3,157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Charlie Gail Hickman, 39, Disturbing the Peace, $350;
Levi J. Jones, 18, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Vanessa Kay Jones, 57, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Steven Russell Mcbeath, 70, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
David Charles Myers, 72, Transfer or Use of Another’s License, Tag or Permit, $300;
Daisey Nadiger, 41, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Roberta A. Paul, 39, Dog at Large without Collar or Tag, $72;
Lochinbek Rajabov, 25, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $276;
Oscar G. Ramirez Ramirez, 19, Driving-Following too Closely, $90;
Brian K. Sarratt, 53, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Driver, $587.50;
Brian K. Sarratt, 53, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $276;
William C. Schacher, 38, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Lane Schilling, 19, School-Harassment, Intimidation or Bullying Violations, $72;
Joshua D. Storie, 25, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds or Furbearers, $840;
Thomas Peter Taylor, 19, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Brent L. Treece, 27, Hunt, Fish or Trap-Buy or Possess Wrong Class or Type of License, $711.50, 10 Days Jail Time, 10 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Brent L. Treece, 27, Hunt, Fish, or Trap-Buy or Possess Wrong Class or Type of License, $250;
Speeding: Bernard John Barnetche, 25, $90; Austin Dale Bowman, 21, $90; Dylan R. Conradson, 32, $90; Gauge Leonard Dalton, 22, $93; Joshua B. Duncan, 27, $93; Jake S. Edwards, 18, $90; Kenneth David Gammie, 67, $90; James Edward Gottwald, 69, $90; Nathan L. Horst, 35, $93; Jason Eric Hunter, 42, $90; Sarah Elizabeth Jackson, $90; Holly R. Kaschmitter, 19, $90; Brianna Dawn Massey, 20, $90; Kaylana Avon Matthews, 32, $90; Shane Vincent Poxleitner, 32, $90; James Gregory Raze, 51, $90; Zachary Reuter, 18, $90; Gary Lee Ricks, 71, $90; Rodney J. Sears, 54, $155; Natalie Sourlos, 37, $90; John Henry Stevenson, 71, $93; Jackie Lee Wolford, 69, $90; Shannon O’Leary Yochum, 49, $90; Alexander Jacob Zender, 19, $90;
Civil Disposition:
-Chapman Financial Services VS. Brandee M. Burch and Michael R. Burch II, $4,902.51, in favor of Chapman Financial Services, Nov. 1, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Amy Waddell, $3,030.71, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Nov. 1, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Wayne P. Pollan, $2,279.15, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Nov. 1, 2019.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc. VS. Diana L. Hall, $11,603.69, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston Inc., Nov. 7, 2019.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Marcie Stewart, $5,724.52, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, Nov. 7, 2019.
-Capital One Bank (USA), N.a. VS. Timberlee A. Hoecherl, $1,315.05, in favor of Capital One Bank (USA), N.a., Nov. 8, 2019.
Divorces:
-Michele Anderberg VS. Michael Anderberg, Oct. 31, 2019.
-Brodie N. Robinett VS. Jill L. Birklid-Robinett, Nov. 1, 2019.
