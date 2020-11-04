10/15/2020 TO 10/25/2020
Taylor C. Bostick-Borges, 20, Unsafe Start of Parked Vehicle and/or Unsafe Pull-out, $90;
Evan J. Lafkey, 38, Failure to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animal, $136;
Gilbert Masayuki Lee, 58, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station, $279;
Valer Mapendo, 24, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Sheldon M. Nuxoll, 18, Exceeds School Zone Speed Limit, $156.50;
Travis Michael Raymond, 25, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Sandra M. Schmaus, 42, Possession of Controlled Substance, $443, 60 Days Jail Time, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 80 Days Credit Time;
Speeding:
Bryce Jack Beddall, 41, $90; Jessica Nichole Bradshaw, 33, $90; Ondrea Lee Bucher, 29, $93; Jordan Richard Chester, 32, $90; Sarah Lynne Duncan, 27, $93; Max Ruben Fernandez, 22, $90; Amber Lynn Geaslin, 55, $90; Kevin Robert Marks, 28, $90; Leroy Ernest Mcleod, 65, $93; Jeremy Lee Meyers, 37, $90; Robert Harvey Morton, 65, $93; Haylin Kenneth Moser, 24, $90; Christopher John Nickel, 57, $158; Kenneth Robert Smelser, 76, $155; Rylee Lafayette Smith, 22, $93; Tayten Con Thueson, 25, $155;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.