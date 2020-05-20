4/30/2020 TO 5/10/2020
Michael B. Baron, 73, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Patrick James Garcia, 53, Domestic Violence-Violation of Protection Order, $197.50, 6 Days Jail Time, 6 Days Credit Time;
Jonathan Alan Hill, 37, Attempted Strangulation, $1,275.50, 30 Mo. Determinate Time, 30 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 181 Days Credit Time;
Sheena Marie Johnson, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
William Everett Joines, 31, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Jeffrey A. Miller, 63, Driving Under the Influence (Second Offense), $1,952.50, 120 Days Jail Time, 46 Days Credit Time, Work Release, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 2 Yrs. Supervised Probation;
Gregg G. Neibauer, 50, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Alex Michael Niswanger, 26, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
James D. Self, 49, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Kimberly A. Shryock, 38, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Gerald E. Tapia, 62, False Logbook, $201;
Ciro Trujillo Hernandez, 35, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Jolene E. Walker, 50, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Charles Layton Wallace, 64, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $600, 25 Days Jail Time, 25 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: Aaron Leonard Boyles, 33, $155; Kim Christensen, 24, $93; John D. Griffith, 31, $155; William Everett Joines, 31, $90; Owen W. Mattison, 20, $155; Joshua Morion Thomas, 23, $93; Ciro Trujillo Hernandez, 35, $93; Brett William Walcheck, 50, $90; Justin J. Yentis, 41, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Pharmsource, LLC VS. Chad G. Jungert d/b/a Irwin Drug, Inc., $3,788.83, in favor of Pharmsource, LLC., May 6, 2020.
-Gortsema Motors, Inc. VS. Jonathan Wyatt, $1,015.18, in favor of Gortsema Motors, Inc., May 8, 2020.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Jake T. Thyne, $3,909.07, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., May 8, 2020.
Divorces:
-Cody W. Charley VS. Kelsey Charley, May 8, 2020.
-Jamie J. Lynn VS. Landry L. Lynn, May 4, 2020.
Marriages:
-Amelia Marie Duden, of Greencreek, Idaho and Zachary William Nichols of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Laura Rebecca Hudecek and Christopher Harold Noyes, both of Kamiah, Idaho.
-Alexys Brooke Walters of Cottonwood, Idaho and Damon W. Nuttman of Keuterville, Idaho.
-Lydia Kincaid Ouden of Greencreek, Idaho and Jacob Wyatt Nichols of Grangeville, Idaho.
-Kristin Renee Kaschmitter and Dylan Michael VonBargen, both of Boise, Idaho.
-Allecia Rose Moulton and Cheyenne David Kennah, both of Riggins, Idaho.
