Aug. 25 – Sept. 4, 2022
Ali Hassan M. Abdulraham, 35, motor-carrier-vehicle overlength, $279;
Aiden James Acton, 19, telephone-use to annoy, harass, intimidate or threaten, jail time 30 days, supervised probation 24 months, $200;
Valerie Thompson Blackburn, 60, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Patti M. Clark, 46, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, supervised probation 6 months, $415;
Daniel E. Fitzgerald, 53, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $307.50;
Daniel E. Fitzgerald, 53, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Jeffrey Michael Hilbert, 59, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
John Michael Lundberg, 40, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 60 days (suspended 42 days, credit time 18 days), supervised probation 12 months, $200;
Alidunis Maceo Perez, 42, false logbook, $201;
Darrin James Miller, 26, fail to secure vehicle registration, $67;
Alex Samuel Olseon, 26, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $403;
Robert L. Opie, 47, fish with barbed hooks where prohibited, $136;
Jeffrey D. Osbourne, 57, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (suspended 179 days, credit time 1 day), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $865;
Cloud Sam Rickman, 37, disturbing the peace, supervised probation 6 months, $250;
Maison Justine Sarria, 24, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $403;
Maison Justine Sarria, 24, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Shelley D’ann Searle, 36, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
James Niels Skousen, 50, driver approach of stationary emergency/police vehicle fails to reduce speed or change lane, $90;
Joy Elizabeth Sturdevant, 38, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
Scott Buck Sumpter, 34, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Bradford Joseph Tobola, 62, fail to provide proof of vehicle insurance, $131.50;
Kelly Van Ostrand, 45, no contact order violation, jail time 10 days, credit time 3 days, $203;
Michael Dean Wallace, 54, driving inattentive or careless, $400;
Stephen Wayne Wayman, 38, driver approach of stationary emergency/police vehicle fails to reduce speed or change lane, $93;
David Wurtz, 55, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $853;
Sonda K. Young, 70, driving inattentive or careless, jail time 60 days (suspended), supervised probation 12 months, $250.
Speeding:
James Lee Adams, 50, $158;
Brandon Paul Boyd, 51, $90;
Heli Jose Briceno Urdaneta, 34, $155;
Elisha Raul Cerecero, 18, $90;
Bradley Adrie Cochran, 32, $90;
Alessandro Costantino Pellegrino, 52, $90;
Melinda Bernice Dolmage, 44, $155;
Mary Adell Hamilton Garcia, 36, $158;
Gregory K. Hardee, 50, $90;
Charles Mark Bryar Holcomb, 68, $158;
Richard L. Hussey, 76, $90;
Helen Jean Kissinger, 62, $90;
Clinton James Lambrecht, 35, $155;
William Blane Lawton, 66, $158;
Alidunis Maceo Perez, 42, $90;
Samuel Nathan Pope, 21, $90;
Tracie Anne Pottenger, 41, $155;
Alexander Richard Province, 23, $155;
William Whittsett Roberts, IV, 41, $90;
Donna Marie Sheridan, 73, $90;
Emma Angel Stuart, 19, $90;
Bradford Joseph Tobola, 62, $90.
Civil Dispositions:
Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial vs. Stephanie Merino $2,385.33, in favor of Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial on Aug. 29, 2022.
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Lynda M. Stamper and Samuel Stamper, $1,157.54, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Aug. 29, 2022.
Erika Michelle Shears (Plaintiff) petition granted in favor of plaintiff on Aug. 31, 2022.
Angie Lee vs. Midland Credit Management, Inc., $1,634.58, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on Aug. 31, 2022.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Mariah P. Ponozzo, $1,325.78, in favor of Midland Credit Management, Inc. on Aug. 31, 2022.
Linda Jones vs. Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, $2,886.17, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC on Aug. 31, 2022.
Does 1-10, John (Defendant), Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (Defendant), Dale Kent Estate (Plaintiff), David Kent, Deceased (Defendant), Durie Kent, Deceased (Defendant), Emmett G. Kent, Deceased (Defendant), Orin D. Kent, Deceased (Defendant), Kent, Wilma (Defendant), Shala Rowan (Plaintiff), claim granted in favor of Dale Kent Estate and Shala Rowan on Sept. 1, 2022.
Matthew Ryan Dewey (Defendant), Pat Hayes (Defendant), State Of Idaho, Department Of Health And Welfare (Plaintiff), Sheila Rae Wakeman (Defendant), default judgment in favor of State Of Idaho, Department Of Health And Welfare (Plaintiff), on Sept. 2, 2022.
Divorces:
Anthony Edward Williams vs. Tracy Rae Williams, petition granted on Aug. 31, 2022.
Bartlett Russell Carpenter vs. Bethany Lea Carpenter, petition granted on Aug. 31, 2022.
