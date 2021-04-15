3/25/2021 – 4/4/2021
Mary A. Adamson, 19, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $133.50;
Kaela Marie Davis, 19, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Tatiana A. Dominguez, 14, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Possess, Receive, Purchase, Use, or Consume, $77;
Tate Sanford Fults, 19, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;
Lawrence Giles Krueger, 66, Driving Turn Required Position and Method of Turning, $90;
Dawn Martress, 61, Trespass with no Property Damage, $356.50;
Dallas James Redden, 23, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Passenger, $105;
Michael Garrett Roberts, 26, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Rachael L. Sanders, 30, Yield Failure by Vehicle Entering Highway, $90;
Kenneth J. Velasquez, 57, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $93;
Keith M. Warner, 66, False Logbook, $201;
Joshua K. Wittler, 31, Driving-Following too Closely, $93;
Mark D. Wells, 46, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Raquel Leann Wemhoff, 23, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding: Krista R. Begrin Mincolla, 36, $155; Beaufort John Buffkin, 31, $90; Will Ross Carlton, 23, $90; Brittney Nalani Conner, 24, $90; Kaela Marie Davis, 19, $155; Suzan Timmer Dean, 66, $90; Calum Floyd Denova, 23, $155; Nicolaas Andrew Devogel, 24, $93; Alana Elizabeth Duvall, 22, $90; Michael L. Fignani, 29, $90; Micah Scott Gutman, 19, $93; Robert Lyle Hurley, 68, $90; Jackson R. MacDonald, 22, $90; Osvaldo Miramontes, 24, $90; Erik Marcus Ogren, 46, $158; Tristan Layne Douglas Pearson, 19, $90; Andrew Oliver N. Schwartz, 27, $93; Vivienne Renee Teets, 66, $90; Brett W. Uhlenkott, 46, $90; Ryan A. Wahle, 28, $90; Ethan Norris Weaver, 21, $93; Mackenzie Shea Wiedman, 22, $90; Connie Sue Bates, 63, $90; Krista R. Begrin Mincolla, 36, $155; Adriana Rose Berriochoa, 21, $90; Ethan Jay Brands, 21, $90; Ryan George Cancroft, 23, $155; Will Ross Carlton, 23, $90; Kim Polencheck Cegler, 60, $90; Martin Cubak, 48, $90; David Edward Eckert, 63, $90; Isaac Philip Farnsworth, 20, $155; Ryan A. Gillings, 44, $93; Amy Lisa Guerra, 51, $90; Tristyn C. Leonard, 17, $90; Trinity Naomi Lynn Martinez, 18, $155; Shannon M. Mcguire, 44, $155; Erik Marcus Ogren, 46, $158; David Roy Osburn, 54, $90; Steven M. Putman, 38, $90; Jordan L. Quick, 16, $90; Gage Ashton Clarence Smith, 18, $90; Ryan A. Wahle, 28, $90; Riley Madison Warner, 19, $155;
Civil Disposition:
-Discover Bank vs. Tami R. Quick, $19,174.64, in favor of Discover Bank, April 2, 2021.
Divorces:
-Stephanie Dyche vs. John Ashley Dyche, March 26, 2021.
