5/13/2021 – 5/23/2021
Kaitlin Renee Brown, 18, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Kaitlin Renee Brown, 18, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Cierra Elizabeth Bryant, 19, Passing on Crest of Grade or Curve, $90;
Ryan J. Burgess, 24, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Nathaniel J. Cook, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Nathaniel J. Cook, 50, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Eric J. Cornia, 18, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Jair M. Cruikshank, 28, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $303, 30 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Andrew Joseph Dischinger, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Andrew Joseph Dischinger, 20, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Robert D. Duerden, 60, Battery, $500, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Robert E. Facey, 69, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Haela Shae Fierro, 19, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Bret Alan Gillespie, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Nathan W. Gough, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Charles D. Gross, 68, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Alexander Haeder, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Taylor F. Huntley, 39, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Nicholas Brian Jansen, 34, Driving Excessive Speed 16 + Commercial Vehicle in Interstate with 5 or More Axles and Weight over 26K, $155;
Rebecca Ann Jarvis, 58, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Michael F. Jolley, 51, Assault-Attempt to Commit Violent Injury, $157.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 70 Days Jail Suspended, 13 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael F. Jolley, 51, Contempt of Criminal Court, $157.50, 4 Days Jail Time;
Frederick Daniel Karthauser, 58, Driving without Privileges, $327.50, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Laura Nicole Larimore, 30, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Emily Grace Larson, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Thomas Joseph Lindsey, 92, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Bradley Eugene McCain, 35, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $457.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 150 Days Jail Suspended, 8 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Daniel Joseph Newport, 25, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Tammara Marie Otto, 43, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Tammara Marie Otto, 43, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $200, 2 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Kade L. Shira, 28, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Brock M. Shurtz, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Brock M. Shurtz, 20, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Brock M. Shurtz, 20, Evidence-Destruction, Alteration or Concealment, $157.50;
Clayton Duane Smith, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Lily Abigail Smith, 20, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
David A. Spencer, 32, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $104;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Gerald K. Umphenour, 61, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Spencer Charles Vogt, 25, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Spencer Charles Vogt, 25, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Audrey J. Walker, 49, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Audrey J. Walker, 49, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Audrey J. Walker, 49, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Logen David White, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Jeffery Alan Wiley, 51, Violation of Restricted Driver’s License, $101;
Jeffery Alan Wiley, 51, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding:
Clayson Cooper Bonds, 19, $90; Steven Eugene Bruneel, 54, $90; Christopher Scott Bucknell, 37, $93; Amber Lynn Dailey, 30, $90; Lucas Dalton Gloyne, 32, $90; Kay Lynn Hansen, 70, $90; Joshua Robert Horst, 45, $93; Carlie Ann Houn, 21, $90; Jesse Lee Hutchinson, 38, $93; Michelle Lynn Mcnamee, 53, $93; Marshal Thomas Nelson, 17, $90; Richard Robin Palmer, 60, $93; Peter Relich, 66, $155; Daniel Benjamin Russ, 29, $155; Morgan J. Treasure, 36, $90; Jeffery Alan Wiley, 51, $90; Noah William Winfree, 23, $90; Frank Yorba, 57, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Vernon L. Heater, Sr., vs. Ken Slabach, $119, in favor of Vernon L. Heater, Sr., May 20, 2021.
-Noel L. Lumper and Tina M. Lumper vs. Lindsay Jo Pitcher, $4,637, in favor of Noel L. Lumper and Tina M. Lumper, May 20, 2021.
-Les Schwab Tire Center vs. Jake Thyne, $2,060.38, in favor of Les Schwab Tire Center, May 20, 2021.
-Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company vs. Does 1 through 20; Richard W. Gould; Richard W. Gould and Emmer Gine Gould Family Revocable Trust; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; The Unknown Heirs, Assigns and Devisees of Emmer Gine Gould; Unknown Successor Trustee of Richard W. Gould and Emmer Gine Gould Trust, $222,031.63, in favor of Nationstar Mortgage LLC dba Champion Mortgage Company, May 21, 2021.
Divorces:
-Shannon K. Pauly vs. James W. Pike, May 18, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.