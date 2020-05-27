5/7/2020 TO 5/17/2020
Richmond B. Birdwell, 27, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
James M. Davies, 58, Failure to Maintain Vehicle Liability Insurance, $131.50;
Kyle Patrick Enneking, 35, Domestic Battery, $187.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 88 Days Jail Suspended, 2 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Lena S. Faulconbridge, 50, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Lena S. Faulconbridge, 50, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Erik C. Fritz, 29, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Modesto Gudino, 42, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Jonathan Alan Hill, 37, (Attempted) Strangulation, $1,275.50, 30 Mo. Determinate Time, 30 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 181 Days Credit Time;
Ethan Leo Ormsby, 20, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Teddie Jo Roope, 29, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 70 Days Credit Time;
James D. Self, 49, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Lee S. Sparks, 67, Wildlife-Wasteful Destruction of Wildlife, $1,465, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Lee S. Sparks, 67, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $465, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Roger Dean Stovall, 44, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Vladislav Turcan, 40, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jesse L. Vanator, 48, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Luke J. Ward, 23, Driving Under the Influence, $290.50, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 101 Days Credit Time, 1 Yr. Drivers’ License Suspended;
Graham Waterbury, 30, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
William J. Wimer, 20, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume, or Possess, $487.50;
Sarah A. Woolverton-Clonts, 40, Possession of Controlled Substance, $385.50, 27 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Speeding: Cassandra R. Carrasco, 51, $93; Kirsten Elise Costa, 43, $90; Julie A. Delucchi, 54, $158; Harry Robert Hallberg, 48, $155; Malcolm Hugh Layman, 74, $93; Roger A. Leatham, 54, $155; Evan G. Lord, 35, $155; Chance N. Maston, 29, $155; Maria Anne R. Paquin, 29, $90; Jonathan Retegan, 21, $90; Robin Lynn Richardson, 53, $93; Joshua Morion Thomas, 23, $93; Brandon Lee Wagstaff, 22, $90;
Divorces:
-John Glenn Hescock VS. Ginger Hescock, May 11, 2020.
