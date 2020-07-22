7/2/2020 TO 7/12/2020
Michael Steven Allmon, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Sidney Jo Beckman, 25, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jerome Thomas Boucher, 62, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $403;
Jerome Thomas Boucher, 62, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $300;
Rickey James Brooks, 72, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Matthew Alan Corwin, 39, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $67;
Shane M. Disbrow, 26, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Jessica Fontenot, 45, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 8 Days Credit Time;
Frank J. Giudice, 27, Driving Under the Influence (Second Offense), $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Frank J. Giudice, 27, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $157.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 20 Days Jail Suspended;
Kimberly Ann Griggs, 52, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Korneliy Grigorash, 40, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Kasper Harvey, 32, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $1,000, 30 Days Jail Time, 19 Days Jail Suspended, 11 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Tiffany J. Heyden, 43, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Laura Katherine New, 56, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Laura Katherine New, 56, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300, 3 Days Jail Time, 3 Days Credit Time;
Tammara Marie Otto, 42, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Tammara Marie Otto, 42, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
James E. Paradis, 40, Motor Carrier Over Weight (4001 Lbs and Over)-Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $308.50;
Jennifer Rae, 51, Possession of Controlled Substance, $197.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 8 Days Credit Time;
Klayton John Riggers, 25, Vehicle Head Lamps Required, $70;
Lawrence W. Stippich, 77, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Lawrence W. Stippich, 77, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Ezra Stephen Way, 21, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Ezra Stephen Way, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Eric Jacob Wilcox, 25, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Daniel Lee Ybarra, 66, Failure to Stop when Emerging from Alley, Driveway or Building, $90;
Speeding: Justin J. Blake, 29, $93; Darron J. Brown, 42, $155; Ana Isabella Chilczuk, 25, $90; Eric Rodgers Daniel, 54, $90; Michael Patrick Granger, 30, $90; Frantisek J. Kvapil, 57, $90; Michael Blackmore Lowry, 43, $90; Tyler Clinton Moore, 63, $155; Jaren Reese Packard, 44, $90; Heidi Ann Trueblood, 42, $155; Adam Joseph Wiley, 32, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc. VS. Chad G. Jungert, $3,310.25, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., July 6, 2020.
