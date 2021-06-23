6/3/2021 – 6/13/2021
German Abrego Fuentes, 40, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Alexander Joseph Ayad, 25, Driving-Excessive Speed 16 + Commercial Vehicle on Interstate with 5 or More Axles & Weight over 26K, $155;
Andrew C. Bancroft, 54, Driving on Wrong Side of Highway, $93;
Daniel R. Block, 64, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Neo A. Brown, 20, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Shanna J. Campos, 43, Stop Sign and Yield Sign Violations, $90;
Nathan Owen Chriswell, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, 1st Offense, $487.50;
Richard L. Colson, 76, Disturbing the Peace-Willfully Disturbs Neighborhood, $203, 10 Days Jail Time, 10 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Nathaniel Jefferson Hale Cook, 50, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Nathaniel Jefferson Hale Cook, 50, Injury to Child, $200, 90 Days Jail Time, 75 Days Jail Suspended, 15 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Candice Brooke Crosby, 43, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Ruth A. Dada, 35, Alcoholic Beverage-Unlawful Transportation by Passenger, $102;
Jessica Jean Davenport, 30, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Lindsey Nicole Davenport, 25, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Kenneth Robert Decker, 32, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Marquise Elias Elwell, 20, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Daniel J. Flores, 32, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Daniel J. Flores, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Laura Frye, 39, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Diana Laree Hall, 61, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Jill Marie Hall, 52, Trespass with No Property Damage, $356.50;
Mitchele L. Hammond, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mitchele L. Hammond, 36, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Randall Lee Henderson, 59, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over-Weight (1-4000 LBS) Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $71.50;
Joshua James Jacobson, 18, Improper Change of Driving Lanes, $90;
Sheena Marie Johnson, 35, Disturbing the Peace, $200, 60 Days Jail Time, 57 Days Jail Suspended, 3 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Teddy Nelson Johnston, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Teddy Nelson Johnston, 34, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Tammie J. Kay, 57, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Klinton C. Kloppel, 39, Failure to Remove Black Bear Bait or Containers within Required Time, $200;
Philip J. Lamothe, 62, Fishing with Unattended Line, $136;
Thomas G. Lowe, 24, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Konnyr Thomas Marek, 28, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Konnyr Thomas Marek, 28, Arrests & Seizures-Resisting or Obstructing Officers, $300;
Konnyr Thomas Marek, 28, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $300;
Eli M. Mast, 26, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Florence Mae Mattice, 47, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Racheal Lynn Mccormack, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Raymond E. McKey, 41, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Deanna L. Obryan-Housley, 34, Failure to Carry Driver’s License on Person, $171;
Austin Ryan Oldenburger, 26, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jacob Burton Osborne, 41, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Christopher Scott Parmelee, 41, Driving without Privileges, $230;
Tate A. Paul, 16, Tobacco or Electronic Cigarettes-Unlawful for Minor to Use, Possess, Receive, Purchase, or Consume, $74;
Kenneth Scott Peterson, 53, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kenneth Scott Peterson, 53, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Chad Austin Phillipy, 25, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Chad Austin Phillipy, 25, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Fransisca Prado, 79, Turn Required Position and Method of Turning, $93;
Travis Austin William Proulx, 20, Possession of Controlled Substance, $405;
Travis Austin William Proulx, 20, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Brock M. Shurtz, 20, Alcoholic Beverge-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume, or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Edith Elnora Slickpoo, 34, Driving with Expired License, $104;
Valerie M. Vandyk, 40, Disturbing the Peace, $403;
Mason William Vollbrecht, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Daniel Joseph Weiss, 36, Disturbing the Peace, $200;
Nicole C. Wemhoff, 32, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Michael Duane Whitney, 41, Possession of Controlled Substance, $1,679.50, 36 Mo. Jail Time, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 36 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
David S. Williams, 43, Motorcyle or ATV-Person Under 18 years Fails to Wear a Helmet, $67;
Skylar M. Wright, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Barton E. Yeager, 53, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Speeding:
Timothy S. Allen, 68, $90; Bailey Allan Christopherson, 24, $90; Wyatt Colin Christopherson, 25, $155; Cathleen Lynne Compton, 60, $158; Lance D. Ferwerda, 58, $93; Mikhail Joseph Grace, 32, $93; John David Harwood, 57, $90; Margaret Monique Hight, 67, $90; Jessica Lynn Houston, 36, $90; Scott Aaron Johnson, 56, $155; Timothy Arthur Knight, 60, $155; Ryan Joseph Lothrop, 36, $93; Florence Mae Mattice, 47, $155; Ryan London Mccoy, 22, $93; Gary Lyle Pearson, 71, $90; Mark Anthony Ross, 59, $90; Taylor Lee Samson, 21, $90; Brock M. Shurtz, 20, $155; Dane Reid Tracy, 19, $90; Megan Ashley Trautman, 23, $90; Walker C. Ward, 23, $90; Tronda L. Williams, 18, $155; Levi B. Wilson, 18, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Lvnv Funding, LLC. Vs. Craig Scott, $3,815.25, in favor of Lvnv Funding, LLC., June 7, 2021.
-Jessalynn Matthes vs. Michael Mozingo, $5,132, in favor of Jessalynn Matthes, June 10, 2021.
