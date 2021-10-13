9/23/2021 – 10/3/2021
Aaron J. Belchere, 40, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Kurtis Ray Boller, 44, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
John Michael Brown, 39, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
John Michael Brown, 39, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Samantha Jean Buzbee, 23, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Alexander Haile Cameron, 36, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Cynthia Lorraine Chmiel, 51, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Lee Lavern Daugherty, 69, Disturbing the Peace, $4,468.26, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Austin Alexander Dubie, 25, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Alison E. Elliott-Thomas, 21, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $310.50;
Jeffrey Curtis Gibson, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Jay E. Glover, 70, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Jay E. Glover, 70, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Cody D. Gustafsson, 29, Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $70;
Genevieve R. Higginson, 18, Fire-Violation of Forestry Closed Season Requirements, $157.50;
Lars Jacob Jensen, 42, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Marry Ellen Jensen, 40, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Alec Matthew Kennerley, 27, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Scott Gregory Meier, 44, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Todd Wirth Mowbray, 71, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $100.50;
Rochelle Sheri Nicolson, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Barbara Ranae Palmer, 43, Exhibition or Use of Deadly Weapon, $782.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 60 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Richard Perez Perez, 22, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Toby J. Reuter, 52, Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Jonathan L. Rich, 46, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
Tristen Elaine Sheets, 19, Dogs, Cats, Animals Running at Large, $72;
Habukkuk Thompkins, 20, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Habukkuk Thompkins, 20, Operating Motor Vehicle without Liability Insurance, $131.50;
James Aldo Zoanni, 60, Motor Carrier Overweight-Exceeding Highway Load Limit, $61.50;
Speeding:
Leesa Marie Abston, 27, $155; Timothy James Conkling, 54, $90; Aline Rosalinda Cortez Magana, 20, $90; Dominick Thomas Fery, 25, $90; Terri Leane Fowble, 54, $155; Robert Leslie Franklin III, 66, $90; Zachary Monroe Greenwood, 33, $90; Marvin Andre Hairston, 55, $155; Debra Beth Hansen, 69, $93; Robin Ann Herrman, 59, $155; Samuel Don Knight, 61, $155; Ryder Joseph Konen, 18, $90; Jay Mikel Kurtz, 37, $155; John Adrian Langstaff, 69, $155; Nathan Daniel Mahoney, 37, $90; Dana Christopher Martin, 61, $90; Randy Clark McCauley, 66, $93; Ian Richard Mcclaran, 32, $93; Gary Neale Patchen, 56, $90; Kameron Pierce Reavis, 20, $90; Tempe Regan, 34, $90; Lane Drexel Schilling, 21, $90; Cory James Spiker, 50, $155; Andrew Leon Thornock, 47, $90; Julie Ann Uranga, 58, $90; Randal Paul Washburn, 62, $155; Joseph David West, 23, $90; Kelly Lyman Woods, 50, $93;
Civil Dispositions:
-Resurgent Receivables LLC vs. David Pattan, $858.34, in favor of Resurgent Receivables LLC., Sept. 28, 2021.
-Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. vs. Susan J. Tackett, $5,405.66, in favor of Capital One Bank (USA) N.A., Oct. 1, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Jason D. Montgomery, $1,089.83, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Sept. 30, 2021.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Jamie L. Voller and Kenneth Z. Voller, $2,612.55, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Sept. 30, 2021.
Divorces:
-Brent Broncheau vs. Melissa Sanford Lezcano, Sept. 30, 2021.
Marriages:
-Kristi Louise Dumars and Scott Del Hendren, both of Grangeville, Idaho.
