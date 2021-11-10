District Court image

10/21/2021 – 10/31/2021

Mariah L. Atencio, 19, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $315, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;

Mariah L. Atencio, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400, 24 Mo. Unsupervised Probation;

Mariah L. Atencio, 19, Disturbing the Peace, $400, 24 Mo. Unsupervised Probation;

Richard J. Barker, 52, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $1,130, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;

James Steven Bennett, 60, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon, $245.50, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 45 Days Credit Time;

Darrin Ryan Boren, 36, Battery, $1,182.49, 180 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;

Darrin Ryan Boren, 36, Battery, $1,157.51, 180 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;

Candida A. Desouza, 50, Dogs Running at Large, $74;

Adrianne C. Garner, 42, Unlawful Driving on Highways Laned for Traffic, $90;

Alexander C. King, 28, Yield Failure by Vehicle Entering Highway, $90;

Joseph Reilly Mcguigan, 21, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;

Tykyn B. Meyer, 17, Failure to Yield Right of Way on Unmarked or Uncontrolled Intersection, $90;

Jeffrey A. Miller, 64, Driving Under the Influence (Third or Subsequent Offense), $290.50, 5 Yrs. Jail Time, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 3 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 53 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Driver’s License Suspended;

Joy L. Swift, 43, Using Dogs to Kill, Pursue or Take Big Game Animals, $136;

Speeding:

Siri Lindsie Ashworth, 44, $90; Laine Caroline Dejong, 19, $155; James E. Gibbs, 53, $93; John Michael Hastings, 57, $90; Grant Thomas Hruby, 26, $155; Matthew Willard Hustad, 33, $155; Terry Blaine Johns, 71, $90; Xavier Daniel Lopez, 19, $90; Nico Peter Lorenzen, 29, $90; Amanda M. Mitchell, 20, $155; Heather S. Morris, 49, $92; Eustolio Ochoa Marfin, 56, $155; Sandi Lucille Smith, 59, $93; Evan Russell Williams, 53, $90;

Divorces:

-Lindsay Nicole Pollan vs. Benjamin Pollan, Oct. 27, 2021.

