10/14/2021 – 10/24/2021
Mary Ann Adamson, 19, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Mary Ann Adamson, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Liam James Allen, 21, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Ellen Irene Anderson, 53, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
James Steven Bennett, 60, Weapon-Unlawful Possession by Convicted Felon, $245.50, 18 Mo. Determinate Time, 18 Mo. Indeterminate Time, 45 Days Credit Time;
Leonard D. Blankenship, 62, Failure to Yield Right of Way on Unmarked or Uncontrolled Intersection, $90;
Christopher Robert Brown, 39, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Christopher Robert Brown, 39, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Beiley T. Cregger, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Candid A. Desouza, 50, Dogs Running at Large, $74;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kasper Alan Harvey, 33, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Christopher Lee Kuns, 24, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Dylan James McGregor, 29, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Stephen W. Milbourne, 51, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $281;
Benjiman Scott Phillips, 47, Hunt-Failure to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animals, $136;
Jordan Phillips, 17, Hunt-Failure to Leave Evidence of Sex on Game Animals, $136;
Anthony A. Skiles, 15, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Whendie Vineyard, 56, Unauthorized Tampering with Measuring Devices, $157.50;
Tyler Dean Wilson, 23, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Speeding:
Laine Caroline Dejong, 19, $155; Greg Peter Ferrero, 56, $90; Deanna Marie Gonzales, 58, $90; Shane Alan Harris, 49, $90; Grant Thomas Hruby, 26, $155; Macarthur Lee Jones, 43, $90; Lukas John Krogh, 18, $90; Isaac Makaio K. Manewa, 43, $155; Ethan W. McPherson, 19, $155; Jason Dean Pfingston, 39, $90; Jacob Reed, 16, $90; Logan Mitchell Traw, 22, $155; Justin Daniel Valentine, 43, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Lvnv Funding Llc vs. Shannon Drapeau, $2,258.67, in favor of Lvnv Funding Llc., Oct. 18, 2021.
Marriages:
-Abbie Leigh Ann Uhlenkott of Prosser, Wash., and James Timothy Creason of Irrigon, Ore.
