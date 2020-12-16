11/26/2020 TO 12/6/2020
Robert Lee Agee, 36, Game Tags-Transfer or Use Another’s License, Tag or Permit, $200;
Alexzander Leland Dash, 20, Maximum Speed and Basic Rule Violation, $90;
Brenda Joan Deach, 52, Operating Vehicle without Invalid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Triston E. Firth, 25, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Robert Charles Hammer, 79, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Hunter W. Holliman, 23, 1st Offense Trespass, Failure to Depart, $190;
Tyrel Don Kleinsmith, 35, Possession of Controlled Substance, $585.50, 15 Days Jail Time, 11 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Steven Charles Mintyala, 57, Maximum Speed and Basic Rule Violation, $90;
Michael Macloren Pierce, 28, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Jacob Ryan Reynolds, 45, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Marisa A. Wilder, 23, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Marisa A. Wilder, 23, Vehicle Safety Restraint-Child 6 Yrs. Or Younger is Properly Secured and Meet Requirements, $84;
Speeding:
Taylor Richard Archer, 28, $90; Andrew Carl Ferre, 50, $90; Elijah Vasiliy Gidenko, 22, $158; Bryan Patrick Helmer, 18, $90; Cole G. Hendren, 23, $93; Auston Jacob Jones, 20, $90; Craig Michael Stout, 26, $90.
