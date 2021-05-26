4/29/2021 – 5/9/2021
Malachi Crandall Bell, 19, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Alison Ann Brusso, 20, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Kevin J. Buffington, 37, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Michael W. Holley, 63, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Robert Gene Ingram, 62, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
James P. Marek, 45, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage-Does Not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Cory Jeannero Mclaughlin, 30, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Clarence Dean McReynolds, 88, Turning Left and Failing to Yield Right of Way, $90;
James Black Meyer, 21, Trespassing on Private Property of Another to Hunt, Retrieve Wildlife, Fish or Trap, $368, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Cody Martin Morrow, 24, Disturbing the Peace, $400;
Sean P. Nelson, 22, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Passenger, $105;
Titus Mckenzie Alatalo Oatman, 20, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Rebecca Ann Peck, 32, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Mauricio Quintero, 68, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Passenger, $105;
Samuel Rasmussen, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA-Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $490.50;
William E. Smith, Assault-Attempt to Commit Violent Injury, $407.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 75 Days Jail Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
William Edwin Smith Jr., 32, Assault-Attempt to Commit Violent Injury, $407.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 17 Days Jail Suspended, 73 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
William Edwin Smith Jr., 32, Domestic Violence-Violation of Protection Order, $447.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 107 Days Jail Suspended, 73 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Philip M. Spencer, 24, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Taylor B. Thurston, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA-Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $487.50;
Reid E. Uptmor, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA-Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $490.50;
Andrew Waldbillig, 35, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Speeding: Wade Travis Diehl, 66, $155; James Lee Frizzell, 62, $155; Devon Camille Hally, 29, $93; Titus Mckenzie Alatalo Oatman, 20, $158; Roger S. Oblander, 60, $90; Patrick Osterling, 35, $155; Kendall Don Peterson, 57, $158; Katharine Lee Radford, 55, $90; Noah James Robertson, 22, $90; Joden Lee Seiders, 39, $158; Alayna Rose She, 19, $158; Steven Michael Smith, 31, $155; Mckenna Nicole Stover, 20, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. David E. Simao, $1,750.87, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., May 6, 2021.
Divorces:
-Royce Robert Flowers vs. Noel Okamato-Sweeney, May 3, 2021.
-Christa Kerley vs. Michael Kerley, May 5, 2021.
-Frances Marie Glatfelder vs. James Mark Glatfelder, May 5, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.