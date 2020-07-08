6/18/2020 TO 6/28/2020
Michael James Bear, 68, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Scott D. Crow, 40, Fish-Failure to Comply with Mandatory Check and Report Requirements, $72;
Edward Duke, 40, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $197.50, 16 Days Jail Time, 16 Days Credit Time;
Edward Duke, 40, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 16 Days Jail Time, 16 Days Credit Time;
Edward Duke, 40, Operating Vehicle without Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Daniel Bradford Fisher, 32, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Andrew Granado, 30, Battery, $200, 5 Days Jail Time, 2 Days Credit Time;
Catherine Jones, 35, Custodial Interference, $321, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Kevin Ray McGee, 61, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Christopher J. Padilla, 19, Driving-Turning Movements and Required Signals, $90;
Christopher J. Padilla, 19, Failure to Stop when Emerging from Alley, Driveway or Building, $90;
Kale E. Potter, 27, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Allie A. Prickett, 26, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Craig Brian Rayle, 64, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Jennifer Joleen Roberts, 35, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Russell William Sussen, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Kevin E. Welde, 30, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Sarina Dawn Yegge, 24, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding: Tyler J. Culbertson Allen, 31, $158; Andrew Anthony Gonzales, 32, $93; Kimberlee Kay Hall, 52, $90; Alicia Brandy Hammack, 47, $90; Joel Keith Hoffman, 37, $90; Mia Katherine Kuhn-Merrill, 49, $90; Sarah Marie Mclennan, 17, $90; Isabella Victoria Morgan, 20, $158; Jesse James Oliver, 31, $90; Sean Thornton OMalley, 34, $158; Justin Dean Oxley, 23, $155; Alyssa Ann Pinder, 22, $90; Mark Alan Reese, 65, $90; Max San Pedro, 23, $158; Brentt D. Spenner, 43, $158; Jack B. St. John, 21, $90; Jason Daniel Tarlton, 44, $93; Kevin E. Welde, 30, $93;
Civil Dispositions:
-Freedom Northwest Credit Union VS. James C. Stuivenga, $22,447.13, in favor of Freedom Northwest Credit Union, June 24, 2020.
-Jeylene Marie Limon VS. Darion Halbert, $921, in favor of Jeylene Marie Limon, June 25, 2020.
