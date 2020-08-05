7/23/2020 TO 8/2/2020
Sean M. Ackerman, 24, Domestic Battery, $215.50, 180 Days Jail Time, 90 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Day Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Raymond L. Aldrich, 73, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Raymond L. Aldrich, 73, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
David E. Anderson, 64, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Malachi Crandall Bell, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Richard M. Berend, 41, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Weight, $187.50;
Jill Lee Birklid Robinett, 48, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jill Lee Birklid Robinett, 48, Failure to Carry Vehicle Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Robert R. Carver, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Robert R. Carver, 28, Abandoned Vehicle Found or Removed Under Extraordinary Circumstances and Failed to Redeem, $217;
Heather L. Cassidy, 42, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Serghei Cerbusca, 32, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Austen Adam Chapel, 24, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Christopher David Michael Cowles, 29, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Autumn N. Davis, 39, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Robert Paul Degaston, 52, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Robert Paul Degaston, 52, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Zachary Lee Dewell, 33, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Matthew Ryan Dewey, 37, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Shawn Michael Dillon, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Shawn Michael Dillon, 39, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Whitnee Susan Dirk, 22, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Riley Allen Dodson, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Riley Allen Dodson, 24, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Riley Allen Dodson, 24, Vehicle Head Lamps Required, $67;
Edward Duke, 40, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration on Vehicle, $67;
Edward Duke, 40, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Dewey W. Elliott, 70, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50;
Curtis W. Exley, 66, Fish-Exceed any Established Bag Limit by One Fish, $136;
Joshua A. Exley, 33, Fish-Exceed any Established Bag Limit by One Fish, $136;
Shaun Felgenhauer, 42, Fictitious Display of Plate or Registration Card, $115;
Shaun Felgenhauer, 42, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Dominic D. Frederickson, 42, Fish without License (Not Salmon Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Shannon R. Frisby, 41, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Douglas Joe Gabica, 58, Stop Sign or Yield Sign Violations, $90;
George W. Garrett, 54, Improper Use of Designated Lane, $90;
Juan Carlos Gastelum, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Denise Michele Gloster, 63, Operate Vehicle without Invalid License or Proper Endorsements, $307.50;
Denise Michele Gloster, 63, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Darion Jon Halbert, 24, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Robert Rex Almond Hale, 46, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Kasper A. Harvey, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kasper A. Harvey, 32, Failure to Annually Register Vehicle, $67;
Dylan K. Haworth, 21, Domestic Violence-Violation of Protection Order, $197.50, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Delta M. Heidelberger, 36, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Delta M. Heidelberger, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Delta M. Heidelberger, 36, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Brian L. Larsen, 65, Fish Without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $191;
Teresa M. Larsen, 65, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $191;
Kia Sherryse Maynard, 30, Trespass with No Property Damage, $356.50;
Tyler Clinton Moore, 63, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Christopher Allen Seward, 38, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Christopher Allen Seward, 38, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Samuel David Sturmer, 20, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $300;
Robin D. Vessey, 62, Possession of Controlled Substance, $382.50, 46 Days Jail Time, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 2 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Debra B. Wensman, 51, Assault with Intent to Commit a Serious Felony, $2,745.50, 4 Yrs. Determinate Time, 6 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 7 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Doris G. Wensman, 48, Assault with Intent to Commit a Serious Felony, $2,745.50, 4 Yrs. Determinate Time, 6 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 7 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Speeding: James Scott Alldrin, 38, $155; Anna Rose Arthaud, 20, $90; Kevin Alan Booth, 44, $155; Henry R. Bortz, 19, $155; David M. Bowles, 65, $90; Anthony George Breault, 52, $90; Jarbi Gabriel Burac, 43, $90; Austen Adam Chapel, 24, $90; Jonah Leroy Clausen, 22, $90; Brendyn L. Clifford, 21, $95; Dalton Jacob Conway, 19, $90; Chance F. Cooney, 26, $93; Charles Caleb Drennan, 25, $90; Katteri Talitha Duman, 16, $158; John Wayne Duncan, 74, $90; Justis James Earle, 39, $90; Robert D. Fisk, 28, $155; Jerry Allen Fitch, 59, $90; Juan Carlos Gastelum, 21, $90; Denise Michele Gloster, 63, $90; Jenna Rae Gust, 26, $90; Kevin Andrew Hallman, 42, $90; Ryan Taylor Hamilton, 30, $90; Nicolas U. Hendrickson, 40, $155; Alexia F. Holcomb, 18, $90; Alison Kathleen Jones, 32, $90; Jeffrey Paul Ludwigson, 68, $93; Jacob Christopher Mulford, 30, $90; Viviana Najar, 24, $155; Laura Ann Pettit, 59, $90; Phanida Pfingsten, 36, $90; Kevin Wayne Pool, 25, $90; Robert Daniel Pungello, 27, $90; Dalton Lee Shrum, 23, $90; Kenneth Michael Smoke, 27, $155; Thomas Z. Torok, 59, $90;
Divorces:
-Philip Graham and Arianne Graham, petition granted, July 24, 2020.
Civil Dispositions:
-Unifund CCR, LLC VS. Ryan Hampton, $1,861.67, in favor of Unifund CCR, LLC, July 24, 2020.
-Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc. VS. Mark J. Wassmuth, $4,202.59, in favor of Credit Bureau of Lewiston Clarkston, Inc., July 30, 2020.
-Tire Guy of Idaho VS. John Bagdons, $988.38, in favor of Tire Guy of Idaho, July 30, 2020.
-Frei Enterprises Inc. DBA Adventure Sun Valley VS. Robert Austen, $2,064.72, in favor of Frei Enterprises Inc. DBA Adventure Sun Valley, July 30, 2020.
