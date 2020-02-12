RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 7
1/23/2020 TO 2/2/2020
Jefferson W. Baldwin, 72, Disturbing the Peace, $172.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Lawrence L. Bishop Jr., 50, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Bryden C. Brannan, 19, Beer, Wine, Liquor or Alcoholic Beverages-Unlawful on School Grounds, $187.50;
Lacey L. Brannan, 35, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Caleb Lee Butler, 16, Aiding in a Misdemeanor, $380, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Heather Marie Caro, 39, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $106;
Linda Joy Chafee, 61, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Mikah Marie Dawn Davis, 30, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Mikah Marie Dawn Davis, 30, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
John Allen Day, 47, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Coty R. Finnan, 31, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50;
William John Funke, 25, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Emily Therese Goodrich-Day, 45, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Justin Ryan Graham, 37, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Adam A. Hall, 41, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Pascal Laurin, 49, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Nicholas J. Lohman, 34, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $472.50, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Randy Millerson, 26, Aggravated Battery, $2,601.45, 75 Days Jail Time, 7 Days Credit Time, 3 Yrs. Felony Probation;
Randy Millerson, 26, Battery, $657.50, 75 Days Jail Time, 7 Days Credit Time;
Sheldon Nuxoll, 18, Unlawful Hunting with Artificial Light, $430, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Zachery Dalton A. Payton, 21, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Roberto Pino Perez, 21, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $200, 30 Days Jail Time, 13 Days Credit Time;
Daniel Kennth Pratt, 57, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Mason L. Pride, 22, Malicious Injury to Property, $265, 10 Days Jail Time, 10 Days Jail Suspended, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Emily H. Remington, 24, Possession of Controlled Substance, $400;
Caleb Craig W. Schlieper, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA-Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Kenneth E. Seubert, 59, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Andrew J. Shafer, 45, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Kathleen E. Smith, 59, Animal Offense-Bark, Howl, or Other Unreasonable Noise, $72.50;
Sasha M. Soderstrom, 29, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $212.50, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Philip R. Soulen, 21, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA, Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Melvin James Wisenor, 59, Driving Under the Influence, $865, 180 Days Jail Time, 180 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Drivers License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Melvin James Wisenor, 59, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $200;
Speeding: Leticia M. Ahuatzi, 23, $93; Alexander G. Albrecht, 27, $90; Christopher Jordan Allen, 36, $155; Beverly I. Callihan, 18, $90; Kimberly D. Chesser, 30, $93; Nicole A. Dehoog, 21, $90; Matthew Keith Flippins, 33, $90; Drew E. Hallowell, 23, $90; August A. Heone, 55, $155; Hailey Lynn Lipp, 27, $93; Curtiss Chalmers Mckarcher, 82, $158; Summer Blaze Mechsner, 24, $93; Patrick James Oneill, 23, $90; Christopher P. Roach, 56, $155; Cameron D. Smith, 33, $158; Robert Lee Topie, 42, $158; Justin Paul Wieters, 30, $155; Austin Gareth Wrem, 25, $90; Samuel Thomas Yearsley, 29, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
-Discover Bank VS. Stacy A. Remacle, $4,565.88, in favor of Discover Bank, Jan. 27, 2020.
-Lvnv Funding LLC VS. Zachary Johnson, $1,225.23, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC., Jan. 27, 2020.
-Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC VS. Jennifer L. Moore, $1,812.75, in favor of Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC., Jan. 27, 2020.
-Automated Accounts VS. Kenneth W. Charleston and Samantha L. Charleston, $6,277.25, in favor of Automated Accounts, Jan. 30, 2020.
-Automated Accounts VS. Devon R. Leonard, $5,833.40, in favor of Automated Accounts, Jan. 30, 2020.
-Automated Accounts, Inc. VS. Charles D. Quick and Tami Quick, $14,864.98, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc., Jan. 30, 2020.
Divorces:
-Kareena Whitaker VS. Caleb John Allen Whitaker, Jan. 29, 2020.
-Jay Michael Exum VS. Maggie E. Exum, Jan. 29, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.