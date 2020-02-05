RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 6
1/16/2020 TO 1/25/2020
Amanda K. Calmo, 32, Injury to Child, $157.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 13 Days Credit Time;
Amanda K. Calmo, 32, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 60 Days Jail Time, 13 Days Credit Time;
Heather Marie Caro, 33, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $106;
Chad Raymond Paul Carroll, 33, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
John Allen Day, 47, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Emily Therese Goodrich-Day, 45, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Adam A. Hall, 41, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $70;
Nicole Lee Hamilton, 34, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Nicole Lee Hamilton, 34, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
James Michael Johnson, 34, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Pascal Laurin, 49, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Julia Lise Leiritz, 25, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess an Open Container by Passenger, $102;
Jessie William Meacham, 38, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $309.50;
Jacob W. Prado, 31, Flee or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle, $200, 30 Days Jail Time, 13 Days Credit Time;
Joseph R. Quichocho, 59, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200;
Joseph R. Quichocho, 59, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Brett Douglas Renfroe, 53, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $403;
Lane Schilling, 20, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $465;
Kenneth E. Seubert, 59, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Larry Lee James Stadtmiller, 48, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
David A. Yeoman, 49, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50;
Willie Young Jr., 52, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Speeding: Emilie Loranne Anttila, 21, $90; Daniel Wayne Bower, 46, $90; Evan Patrick Brock, 23, $155; Kimberly D. Chesser, 30, $93; Jordan M. Goins, 22, $93; Jay Owen Headen, 59, $90; Matthew R. Margason, 28, $186; Summer Blaze Mechsner, 24, $93; Ila Rupp, 23, $90; Ashten L. Smith, 33, $155; Devon L. Tripp, 23, $90; Timothy A. Troyer, 30, $90; Stephen C. Voorhees, 64, $90; Justin Paul Wieters, 30, $155;
Civil Dispositions:
-Bank of America, N.A. VS. Thomas R. Rodriguez, $31,949.72, in favor of Bank of America, N.A., Jan. 22, 2020.
Divorces:
-Frederick Davison VS. Sharon Davison, Jan. 24, 2020.
