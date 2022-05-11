April 21 – May 1, 2022
Kevyn C. Alexander, 33, trespass with no property damage – does not remain when ordered to depart, $456.50;
Kailee Nicole Ambroz, 30, alcoholic beverage-consume or possess an open container by passenger, $105;
Alaina M. Armstrong, 38, operation of motor vehicle while operating mobile device, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $141.50;
Chase Levi Bentley, 21, driving-stop sign or yield sign violations, $90;
Norton Wesley Blackeagle, 40, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, jail time 30 days (suspended 21 days, credit time 9 days), supervised probation 12 months, $157.50;
Brandy Jaclyn Boone, 42, driving under the influence, jail time 120 days (suspended), driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $950;
Alexander Avery Cawood, 31, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $400;
David Funsch, 58, animal offense-bark, howl, or other unreasonable noise, $292;
Lars Jacob Jensen, 42, fail to register recreation vehicle annually, $67;
Dillon McNeil, 26, fail to register vehicle annually, $67;
Seth R. Oatman, 28, driving inattentive or careless, $300;
Thomas Michael Robinson, 65, $403;
Jennifer Renee Rogers, 44, operate a vehicle without a current or valid class D/operator’s license, $312.50;
Jacob Clinton Schnider, 41, fishing-use barbed hooks where prohibited, $139;
Douglas Petter Schumacher, 50, driving-stop sign or yield sign violations, $90;
Daniel Joseph Weiss, 36, disturbing the peace, $250.
Speeding:
Kathleen Renee Ash, 58, $90;
Trent Robert Brown, 20, $90;
Monty Keith Brubaker, 21, $90;
Lucinda Jane Carlson, 57, $90;
Michael Jay Coleman, 43, $90;
Ryell Nicole Crittendon, 36, $90;
Garrek L. Dlug, 22, $155;
Weston W. Erickson, 26, $90;
Daisy Estrada Garza, 19, $90;
Thomas Ansel French, 46, $155;
Pamela Jean Garrett, 70, $90;
Silas Clay Gilleland, 33, $90;
Randy Kyle Hanks, 53, $93;
Vin Edward Howell, 74, $90;
Julia Marie Moore, 57, $155;
Riley Jesse Rinehart Sandelin, 21, $93;
Claire Lynn Seibold, 27, $93;
Russell J. Stefani, 51, $95.
Civil Dispositions:
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Charles Bruce Peeples, $23,207.98, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on April 21, 2022.
Numerica Credit Union vs. Justin T. Yorke and Summer T. Yorke, $20,721.47, in favor of Numerica Credit Union on April 27, 2022.
Divorce:
Emily Ray vs. Jordan Ray, petition granted on April 26, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.