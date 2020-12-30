12/10/2020 - 12/20/2020
Nathaniel B. Allred, 33, Trespassing on Private Property of Another to Hunt, Retrieve Wildlife, Fish or Trap, $250;
Darrin Ryan Boren, 35, Domestic Battery, $1,187.50, 90 Days Jail Time, 82 Days Jail Suspended, 8 Days Credit Time, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael Brager, 26, Vehicle Head Lamps Visibility Distance and Mounted Height Violation, $67;
Thomas J. Brager, 64, Hunt Game Animals or Birds from Motorized Vehicle or Unmanned Aircraft System, $200;
Thomas J. Brager, 64, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $300;
Johnathon L. Cook, 26, Aggravated Assault, $1,777.05, 2 Yrs. Determinate Time, 3 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 56 Days Credit Time;
Cody A. Creutzberg, 18, Alcoholic Beverage-Consume or Possess Open Container by Driver, $200;
Truth Alleyna Edmondson, 18, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $134.50;
Kurt Roland Fellom, 53, Disturbing the Peace, $157.50;
Valerie R. Gill, 30, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $200, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Alfredo Gonzalez Hernandez, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Levi Page Hibdon, 22, Grand Theft, 4 Yrs. Determinate Time, 4 Yrs. Indeterminate Time, 172 Days Credit Time;
Jacob Ross Ishii, 39, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property Damage-Does not Remain when ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Levi Jones, 19, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $200;
Chad G. Jungert, 53, Unlawful Possession of Wildlife, $390;
Larry L. Leaton, 18, Dogs Running at Large, $72;
Eric C. Martin, 31, Hunt-Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds or Furbearers, $200;
Louis Martin, 65, Aiding in a Misdemeanor, $200;
Neil A. Martin, 29, Unlawful Taking of Game Animals, Birds, or Furbearers, $203;
Kevin Martin McGonigal, 50, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Victoria Andrea Mueller, 34, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $400;
Amritpal Singh, 28, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Dawinder Singh, 29, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $279;
Tristin Hunter Staneart, 17, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $490.50;
Chaiya Teepvong, 37, Disturbing the Peace, $1,157.49, 180 Days Jail Time, 175 Days Jail Suspended, 5 Days Credit Time, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Chaiya Teepvong, 37, Disturbing the Peace, $1,157.51, 180 Days Jail Time, 175 Days Jail Suspended, 5 Days Credit Time;
Jasper Garret Thompson, 21, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Jasper Garret Thompson, 21, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jeffrey A. Williams, 46, Game Tags-Various Permit Violations, $203;
Jeffrey A. Williams, 46, False Information Provided to an Officer, Government Agencies or Specified Professionals, $200;
Colby Lee Wilson, 30, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Colby Lee Wilson, 30, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Speeding:
Kaila Leeann Adcock, 19, $90; Garrett Chad Carter, 22, $90; Tanner D. Gordner, 33, $155; Lynne Mcgarva Heryford, 60, $90; Seth A. Placzek, 34, $90; Danika Sage Randolph, 20, $90; Travis J. Strege, 42, $155; Jake Trace Thyne, 22, $90;
Divorces:
-Laurie Rockwell vs. James M. Rockwell, Dec. 18, 2020.
