8/6/2020 TO 8/16/2020
Shawn H. Allgood, 53, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Saleem Answer, 56, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Danielle M. Barnes, 38, Fish-Used Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Phillip Lee Barnes, 28, Motor Carrier-Failure to Obtain Overweight or Oversize Permit, $250;
Phillip Lee Barnes, 28, Failure to Appear for Misdemeanor Citation, $157.50;
Stephen D. Bausch, 71, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Isaac J. Beltran Quintero, 19, Controlled Substance-Possession of Marijuana, $400;
Isaac J. Beltran Quintero, 19, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Justin M. Beresky, 48, Inattentive or Careless Driving, $457.50, 6 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Todd B. Bledsoe, 58, Operating Vehicle when Unsafe or Improperly Equipped, $90;
Michael Stewart Bolding, 35, Violation of Restricted Driver’s License, $101;
Kara L. Clarne, 23, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139;
Emmanuel P. Cyr, 22, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Sherri R. Dewey, 60, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage, Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Daniel J. Flores, 31, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage, Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Edward James Gould, 42, Failure to Stop and/or Yield from Stop Sign, $90;
Blake H. Holscher, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Christopher Glenn Johnson, 39, Disturbing the Peace, $300;
Stephanie Ellen Kerr, 29, Operating Motor Vehicle with Out-of-State License Suspension, $159.50;
Terry Lee Kiele, 74, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Adam M. King, 31, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $136;
Dallas G. Martin, 60, Trap or Take or Have in Possession, Animals or Pelts in Violation of Title or Commission Rules, $200;
Dallas G. Martin, 60, Failure to Visit Trap Every 72 Hour Period and Remove Catch, $250;
Brendan D. McCullough, 34, Driving Under the Influence, $850, 120 Days Jail Time, 120 Days Jail Suspended, 90 Days Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Vehicle Windshield and/or Window View to be Unobstructed, $67;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael C. McReynolds, 32, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Karlee D. Moreland, 28, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Anthony James Nadiger, 21, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Tawny R. Nelson, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Jade Alexander Nissen, 27, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Melina Palken, 62, 1st Offense Trespass with no Property Damage, Does not Remain When Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
Latisha Belin Peltier, 49, Operating Vehicle without Valid License or Proper Endorsements, $615;
John Alexander Pennington, 34, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Kayla Autumn Player, 20, Driving without Privileges, $322.50;
Joshua J. Pluid, 24, Fish-Use Barbed Hooks where Prohibited, $139;
Annastacia S. Preston, 23, Failure to License Dog, $72;
Annastacia S. Preston, 23, Operation of Dog Kennel without License, $72;
Jose M. Reyes Delgado, 32, Failure to Display Vehicle License Plates or Stickers, $67;
Michael G. Roberts, 25, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $10;
Clayton Robertson, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Clayton Robertson, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Forest Kimzey H. Robinson, 37, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Mark Scheuerman, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Mark Scheuerman, Dogs, Cats, Animals, Running at Large, $72;
Samantha Lee Schmaus, 42, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Samantha Lee Schmaus, 42, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Samantha Lee Schmaus, 42, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Sandra M. Schmaus, 42, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Sandra M. Schmaus, 42, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
George F. Schramm, 66, Parking or Stopping Violations on a two-way Highway, $46.50;
Tristan C. Scott, 19, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance on Vehicle, $131.50;
Tristen Elaine Sheets, 18, Failure to Carry Driver’s License on Person, $174;
Dustin Sherrer, 24, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Dustin Sherrer, 24, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Kimberly Shryock, 38, Dogs Running at Large Violation, $72;
Kimberly Shryock, 38, Dogs Running at Large Violation, $72;
Steven Daniel Sickels, 48, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Alec Nikko Silva, 26, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Bradley W. Smith, 56, Fish without License (Not Salmon, Steelhead, Sturgeon or Bull Trout), $194;
Robert Howard Smith, 50, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Robert Howard Smith, 50, Failure to Carry Registration in Vehicle, $67;
Roger Allen Snow, 65, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Michael A. St. Louis, 37, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Shawn L. States, 51, Improper or Unsafe Lane Change, $90;
Lawrence W. Stippich, 51, Failure to Use Vehicle Safety Restraint, $13;
James C. Stuivenga, 43, 1st Offense Trespass with No Property Damage-Does not Remain when Ordered to Depart, $356.50;
James C. Stuivenga, 43, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Bodee Levi Swanson, 18, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $300;
Maddison Nicola Tabor, 29, Passing on Solid Line Violation, $90;
Hanna Marie Tassell, 33, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Rachel Faye Taylor, 29, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Thomas Peter Taylor, 20, Vehicle Head Lamps Required, $67;
Kevin Dale Thompson, 37, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Willis E. Thompson, 40, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Sheila Rae Wakeman, 63, Dogs Running at Large Violation, $72;
Sheila Rae Wakeman, 63, Dogs Running at Large Violation, $72;
Shelia Rae Wakeman, 63, Dogs Running at Large Violation, $72;
Audrey J. Walker, 48, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Willem Edward Walker, 19, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess, $487.50;
Jason R. Waller, 46, Driving without Privileges, $307.50;
Jacob D. Warden, 21, Malicious Injury to Property, $969.93, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended, 12 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Jacob D. Warden, 21, Malicious Injury to Property, $157.50, 30 Days Jail Time, 30 Days Jail Suspended;
Daniel Joseph Weiss, 35, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Daniel Joseph Weiss, 35, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Mason R. Whitcomb, 14, Alcoholic Beverage-Under 21 YOA Unlawful to Purchase, Consume or Possess-1st Offense, $492.50;
Michael Duane Whitney, 40, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Michael Duane Whitney, 40, Vehicle Tail Lamp Violation of Requirements, $67;
Justin S. Whitten, 39, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Justin S. Whitten, 39, Failure to Secure Vehicle Registration, $67;
Devin A. Williams, 29, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Levi Jacob Wilson, 31, Operating Vehicle without a Current or Valid Class D/Operators Driver’s License, $307.50;
Rollon Allen Wilson, 40, Driving Under the Influence (Excessive), $850, 180 Days Jail Time, 170 Days Jail Suspended, 1 Yr. Driver’s License Suspended, 24 Mo. Supervised Probation;
Michelle K. Winkler, 36, Operating Vehicle without Registration or Assigned License Plate or Sticker, $101;
Michelle K. Winkler, 36, Failure to Provide Proof of Vehicle Insurance, $131.50;
Speeding: Zachary Taz Appanaitis, 40, $90; Dana K. Bowes, 70, $90; Timothy Andrew Boynton, 58, $155; Dylanie Grace Frazier, 20, $90; Ayleen Alexandra Gough, 24, $155; Robert Lynn Gray, 52, $90; Alissa Kay Grossman, 17, $90; August A. Hoene, 55, $90; Alexia F. Holcomb, 18, $90; Michael Dale John, 31, $90; Adam N. Kirolos, 23, $155; Davis D. McElroy, 18, $93; Timothy James Mcwhorter, 52, $90; Timothy Brandon Morrison, 37, $155; Burtrand Aronsonfrederick Paulie, 43, $155; Latisha Belin Peltier, 49, $180; John Alexander Pennington, 34, $90; Shane V. Poxleitner, 33, $155; Mark Jason Randall, 37, $90; Jerry Dean Ratzlaff, 56, $155; Travis Michael Raymond, 25, $155; Teri Renee, 46, $90; Juan Luis Rodriguez, 24, $90; Lane Drexel Schilling, 20, $158; John Rogers Showalter, 20, $90; Alec Nikko Silva, 26, $155; Nanaki Singh, 21, $90; Kodi W. Smith, 20, $90; Daniel Starr Spivey, 23, $155; Brandon James Squires, 50, $90; Craig Mark Stansfield, 44, $90; Brian Leo Stewart, 49, $90; William Robert Stewart, 58, $93; Jordan Laurent A. Sussi, 30, $155; Seth David Swanson, 41, $90; Eno Graham Ulshafer, 21, $155; Hyatt S. Voy, 24, $90; Todd Charles Wake, 51, $90; Willem Edward Walker, 19, $90; Lindsay Ann Wheeler, 37, $90; Devin A. Williams, 29, $90; Tracie Lynn Williams, 56, $90; Arizanoi Zaragoza Cueva, 29, $155; Ruohong Zhao, 27, $155.
