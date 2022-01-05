Dec. 16 – Dec. 26, 2021
Roger E. Baker, 71, driving lane change-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Lucas Bassett, 38, hunt-unlawful taking of game animals, birds or furbearers, wildlife-wasteful destruction of wildlife, $840;
Joshua D. Benavidez, 22, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, $400;
Steven Allen Bennett, 65, special fuel permit violation, permit-operating a vehicle without a trip permit, $662;
Thomas W. Browne, 63, driving under the influence, jail time 90 days (suspended), drivers license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Jessie Ann Crocker, 27, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $13;
Samantha J. Eaton, 19, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, arrests and seizures-resisting or obstructing officers, accident-fail to give immediate notice of an accident, jail time 30 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $1,350;
Ryan Jeremy Freeman, 26, parking or standing a vehicle where traffic device prohibits standing, $49.50;
Jacob M. Frei, 28, drivers license-fail to carry on person, $171;
Kathleen Elizabeth Godawa, 70, lights-vehicle head lamp height requirements, $67;
Keith Eugene Harding II, 37, operate motor vehicle without liability insurance, operating vehicle without registration or assigned license plate or sticker, $232.50;
Tesia Dawn Hedden, 29, operate without valid license or proper endorsements, fail to provide proof of insurance, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $449;
Jeffrey Eldon Lyons, 58, fail to provide proof of insurance, fail to register vehicle annually, $198.50;
Rakael Marie Mair, 29, fail to provide proof of insurance, $131.50;
Rees James Majors, 28, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Calley Rae Massey, 28, fail to give immediate notice of an accident, $250;
Bruce Russell Maue, 63, driving lane change-improper or unsafe lane change, $90;
Bradley Eugene McCain, 35, weapon-exhibition or use of deadly weapon, jail time 150 days (credit time 44 days), $157.50;
Roman Anthony Mcfarlan, 25, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, operate vehicle without a current or valid class D/operators license, $317.50;
Eshaniah Rachelle I McGahuey, 24, operate vehicle without valid license or proper endorsements, $307.50;
Melvin N. McPherson, Jr., 60, driving under the influence, jail time 60 days (suspended 57 days, credit time 3 days), drivers license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Lucas Aaron Moffett, 38, driving without privileges, driving inattentive or careless, $450;
Christopher Allan Moore, 25, vehicle registration-fail to carry in vehicle, $70;
Leslie R. Morgan, 49, motor carrier-vehicle over length violations; $276;
Logan C. Stover, 28, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Shaniya Lee Warner, 25, vehicle safety restraint-fail to use, $10;
Ted L. Woodward, 63, F/G wildlife unlawful possession of, $765.
Speeding:
Edgardo Enrique Aguilar Gomez, 33, $155;
Cathy Ann Bailey, 70, $90;
Matthew Robert Busch, 24, $90;
James Cameron Fuller, 23, $90;
Rose Marie Hill, 21, $155;
Katherine A. Judge, 21, $155;
Zachary Joseph Mcclure, 18, $90;
Zachary Ronald Todd, 26, $158.
Civil Dispositions:
Automated Accounts, Inc. vs. Tyler J. Nelson, $756.75, in favor of Automated Accounts, Inc. on Dec. 17, 2021.
