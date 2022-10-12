Sept. 22 – Oct. 2, 2022
Tymary Dig Charnicky, 54, motor carrier-size of vehicle and load restrictions, $279;
Victoria Ann Clem, 77, driving without privileges, $230;
Jack A.G. Cook, 42, driving without privileges, $230;
Austin Michael Curtis, 17, fail to register vehicle annually, $70;
Brianna K. Dittrich, 18, driving-turn improper right, $90;
Jacob P. Elam, 45, fail to use vehicle safety restraint, $10;
Margaret Mary Fisk, 35, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Adriano D. Frazier, 39, battery, jail time 180 days (suspended 121 days, credit time 59 days), supervised probation 728 days, $200;
Adriano D. Frazier, 39, driving reckless, jail time 180 days (suspended 121 days, credit time 59 days), supervised probation 728 days, $200;
Bruce H. Hawkins, 37, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400;
Bruce H. Hawkins, 37, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
James Seth Hersom, 48, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $93;
Jeremiah Forest Jeske, 41, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $93;
Joseph F. Marek, 64, disturbing the peace, jail time 30 days (suspended 28 days, credit time 2 days), supervised probation 6 months, $215;
Michael D. Maynard, 65, unlawful entry, jail time 180 days (suspended 150 days, credit time 25 days), supervised 24 months, $975;
Michael D. Maynard, 65, theft-petit (MIS), jail time 180 days (suspended 150 days, credit time 25 days), $975;
Pavel Panysh, 48, traffic control devices-fail to obey, $90;
John Charles Sorenson, 78, motor carrier-over weight, $84.50;
Matthew R. Varela, 36, drug paraphernalia-use or possess with intent to use, $300;
Matthew R. Varela, 36, controlled substance-possession of marijuana, $400.
Speeding:
Daniel Carl Carlson, 51, $155;
Jon R. Corken, 62, $90;
Jeannien Sharon Dewitt, 49, $90;
Richard M. Everhart, 51, $158;
Brian Allan Fairweather, 38, $93;
Mary M. Gies, 76, $90;
Ryan Darrel Green, 38, $90;
Jonathan K. King, 48, $90;
Luke Daniel Loper, 18, $90;
Jamie Rose Marie Main, 22, $155;
Reed James Moore, 42, $90;
Tanner B. Sibert, 19, $90;
Marisa E. Tounshendeaux, 25, $90;
River Lee Tucker, 21, $155.
Civil Dispositions:
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Gerald Burns, $1,568.18, in favor of Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC on Sept. 30, 2022.
Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.A. vs. Linda Galli, $8,945.18, in favor of Cavalry Spv I, LLC, As Assignee Of Citibank, N.A. on Sept. 30, 2022.
