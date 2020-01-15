RECORDS – DISTRICT COURT – ISSUE 3
12/26/2019 TO 1/5/2020
Sadie Anderson, 23, Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possess with Intent to Use, $197.50, 5 Days Jail Time, 5 Days Credit Time;
Jay Kennan Bodily, 42, Driving with Expired License, $101;
Bobby C. Coleman, 64, Motor Carrier Vehicle Over Length, $276;
Lakpa T. Sherpa, 32, Motor Carrier-Failure to Stop at Checking Station or Submit to Inspection, Grading or Weighting, $279;
Edward R. Stubblefield, 63, Motor Carrier-Over Weight-Exceed Allowable Gross Loads, $84.50;
Jonathan Paul Velotta, 35, Failure to Register Vehicle Annually, $67;
Speeding: Gwen M. Burrow, 36, $90; Julie Ann Fray, 22, $155; Asia M. Grant, 40, $93; Ron Shalom Gutterman, 21, $90; Kyle L. Kesler, 31, $93; Michael J. O’Toole, 58, $90; Rick Christan Peterson, 56, $90; Timothy R. Scheer, 60, $90; Kap Nawl Thang, 28, $158; Jonathan Thomas Wolgamot, 20, $155; Josie L. Zabala, 24, $90;
Divorces:
-Maria Lynn Davis VS. Stephan Richard Davis, Jan. 3, 2020.
